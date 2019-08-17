Box, Inc. (BOX) EPS Estimated At $-0.26; Laredo Petroleum (LPI) Has 1 Sentiment

Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 80 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 80 sold and reduced positions in Laredo Petroleum Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 223.03 million shares, down from 229.88 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Laredo Petroleum Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 51 Increased: 50 New Position: 30.

Analysts expect Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) to report $-0.26 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 3.70% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.25 EPS previously, Box, Inc.’s analysts see 4.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.35. About 1.34M shares traded. Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) has declined 30.45% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BOX News: 30/05/2018 – Box Sees 2Q Rev $146M-$147M; 10/04/2018 – Dubai Airports, the World’s Largest Airport, Leverages Box for Cloud Content Management; 30/05/2018 – Box Announces Appointment of Sue Barsamian, Former Chief Sales and Marketing Officer for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Software, t; 26/03/2018 – Box Appoints Australia, New Zealand Leader as it Accelerates International Expansion; 30/05/2018 – Cloud storage firm Box reports 20 pct rise in qtrly revenue; 30/05/2018 – Box Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 27c-Loss 28c; 10/05/2018 – Members include Missy Krasner, a former Box health executive, and veteran engineer Larry Ockene; 30/05/2018 – BOX ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF SUE BARSAMIAN, FORMER CHIEF SALES AND MARKETING OFFICER FOR HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE, TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/05/2018 – BOX 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 8C; 23/04/2018 – Chamath Palihapitiya Touts Box Inc. at Sohn Conference: TOPLive

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The company's platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. It currently has negative earnings. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages.

Among 6 analysts covering Box Inc (NYSE:BOX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Box Inc has $27 highest and $19 lowest target. $23.57’s average target is 76.55% above currents $13.35 stock price. Box Inc had 14 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. DA Davidson maintained the shares of BOX in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, February 28. Wells Fargo maintained Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $27 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Canaccord Genuity. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $669.67 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 1.77 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 7.63% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for 37.44 million shares. Warburg Pincus Llc owns 51.17 million shares or 5.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ws Management Lllp has 0.67% invested in the company for 3.56 million shares. The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Management Llc has invested 0.66% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 2.77 million shares.

The stock increased 5.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $2.82. About 4.16M shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) has declined 65.02% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.02% the S&P500.