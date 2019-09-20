Box Inc. (BOX) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) Contrasting side by side

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 18 3.96 N/A -0.95 0.00 SVMK Inc. 17 8.69 N/A -1.44 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Box Inc. and SVMK Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Box Inc. and SVMK Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21% SVMK Inc. 0.00% -89% -23.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Box Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, SVMK Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. SVMK Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Box Inc. and SVMK Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 SVMK Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Box Inc. has a 2.56% upside potential and an average price target of $18. Competitively the consensus price target of SVMK Inc. is $22, which is potential 21.68% upside. Based on the results given earlier, SVMK Inc. is looking more favorable than Box Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 67.6% of Box Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77% of SVMK Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of Box Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.7% of SVMK Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01% SVMK Inc. -4.02% 3.22% -3.19% 33.94% 0% 38.3%

For the past year Box Inc. had bearish trend while SVMK Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

SVMK Inc. beats Box Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

SVMK Inc. provides survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories. The company offers SurveyMonkey CX, a turn-key Net Promoter Score solution, which transforms customer feedback into actionable insights that drive enhanced decision making and business outcomes; TechValidate, a marketing content automation solution that gives users a process to collect customer feedback at scale and then automatically convert it into validated marketing content; and SurveyMonkey Engage, an employee-focused solution, which tracks and measures employee experiences to help organizations attract and retain talent and pinpoint challenging areas. It also provides SurveyMonkey Audience, a market-focused solution that enables organizations to easily gain real-time feedback from millions of qualified panelists; and Customer 360, a signal-based system to analyze usage patterns within its customer base and identify high value opportunities, as well as provides leads to its sales team. The company was formerly known as SurveyMonkey Inc. and changed its name to SVMK Inc. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in San Mateo, California.