Box Inc. (BOX) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Pluralsight Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 20 3.89 N/A -0.96 0.00 Pluralsight Inc. 31 16.68 N/A -3.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Box Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Box Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7% Pluralsight Inc. 0.00% -180.4% -41%

Liquidity

Box Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Pluralsight Inc. which has a 3.8 Current Ratio and a 3.8 Quick Ratio. Pluralsight Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Box Inc. and Pluralsight Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Pluralsight Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Box Inc. has an average price target of $24.5, and a 45.92% upside potential. On the other hand, Pluralsight Inc.’s potential upside is 15.32% and its consensus price target is $35. The results provided earlier shows that Box Inc. appears more favorable than Pluralsight Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Box Inc. and Pluralsight Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 67.6% respectively. About 2.8% of Box Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Pluralsight Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76% Pluralsight Inc. 3.14% 1.5% 4.87% 56.15% 0% 40.76%

For the past year Box Inc. was less bullish than Pluralsight Inc.

Summary

Pluralsight Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Box Inc.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology learning platform worldwide. Its learning platform offers a range of tools, including skill assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include 6,700 on-demand and online courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's learning platform also provides Learning Paths that are curated to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves individuals and business customers. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.