Box Inc. (BOX) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR) Comparing side by side

As Application Software businesses, Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and PAR Technology Corporation (NYSE:PAR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 20 3.94 N/A -0.96 0.00 PAR Technology Corporation 25 2.22 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Box Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Box Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7% PAR Technology Corporation 0.00% -39.3% -20.8%

Volatility & Risk

Box Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.48. PAR Technology Corporation’s 101.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.01 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Box Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, PAR Technology Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. PAR Technology Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Box Inc. and PAR Technology Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 PAR Technology Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Box Inc.’s upside potential is 44.37% at a $24.5 average target price. Competitively PAR Technology Corporation has an average target price of $32, with potential upside of 23.27%. The information presented earlier suggests that Box Inc. looks more robust than PAR Technology Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.8% of Box Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.6% of PAR Technology Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% are Box Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, PAR Technology Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76% PAR Technology Corporation 5.77% 12.14% -4.03% 50.44% 74.66% 17.24%

For the past year Box Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than PAR Technology Corporation.

Summary

PAR Technology Corporation beats Box Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.