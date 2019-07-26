Box Inc. (BOX) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI) Contrasting side by side

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and One Horizon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OHGI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 20 3.95 N/A -0.96 0.00 One Horizon Group Inc. N/A 2.61 N/A -0.29 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Box Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7% One Horizon Group Inc. 0.00% -92.4% -64.4%

Risk & Volatility

Box Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.48 beta. Competitively, One Horizon Group Inc.’s beta is 2.97 which is 197.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Box Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.9. The Current Ratio of rival One Horizon Group Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. One Horizon Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Box Inc. and One Horizon Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 One Horizon Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Box Inc.’s upside potential is 44.12% at a $24.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.8% of Box Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.7% of One Horizon Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.8% of Box Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% are One Horizon Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76% One Horizon Group Inc. -1.17% -22.67% -63.61% -78.73% -93.47% -48.44%

For the past year Box Inc. has 15.76% stronger performance while One Horizon Group Inc. has -48.44% weaker performance.

Summary

Box Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors One Horizon Group Inc.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

One Horizon Group, Inc. develops and licenses digitally secure messaging software primarily to gaming, security, and educational markets in Hong Kong, China, and the United Kingdom. The company operates 123Wish, a subscription-based marketplace that provides users with the experiences of social media influencers, including celebrities, professional athletes, fashion designers, and artists; and provides music production, artist representation, and digital media services. One Horizon Group, Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.