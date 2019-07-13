Box Inc. (BOX) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Comparing side by side

Since Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 20 4.07 N/A -0.96 0.00 My Size Inc. 1 947.01 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Box Inc. and My Size Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7% My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Box Inc. and My Size Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 My Size Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Box Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 43.40% and an $25.11 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Box Inc. and My Size Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 0%. About 2.8% of Box Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76% My Size Inc. -7.82% -15.19% -14.43% -43.75% -46.34% -17.81%

For the past year Box Inc. had bullish trend while My Size Inc. had bearish trend.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.