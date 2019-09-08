Box Inc. (BOX) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 18 3.35 N/A -0.95 0.00 Five9 Inc. 53 13.32 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Box Inc. and Five9 Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21% Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Box Inc. is 35.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.35. Competitively, Five9 Inc.’s 48.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.52 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Box Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Five9 Inc. has 6.1 and 6.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Five9 Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Box Inc. and Five9 Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Five9 Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

$18 is Box Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 3.39%. Competitively Five9 Inc. has a consensus price target of $69.33, with potential upside of 12.46%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Five9 Inc. seems more appealing than Box Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.6% of Box Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Five9 Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Box Inc. shares. Comparatively, Five9 Inc. has 1.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01% Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92%

For the past year Box Inc. had bearish trend while Five9 Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Five9 Inc. beats Box Inc.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.