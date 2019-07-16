Box Inc. (BOX) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) Contrasting side by side

Both Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 20 4.02 N/A -0.96 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 2.94 N/A -0.26 0.00

Demonstrates Box Inc. and Castlight Health Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Volatility and Risk

Box Inc. is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.48. In other hand, Castlight Health Inc. has beta of 1.51 which is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Box Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Castlight Health Inc. are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Castlight Health Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Box Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Castlight Health Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Box Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 44.89% and an $25.11 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Castlight Health Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.5, while its potential upside is 41.96%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Box Inc. is looking more favorable than Castlight Health Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Box Inc. and Castlight Health Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 67.8% and 72.4%. Insiders owned roughly 2.8% of Box Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of Castlight Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76% Castlight Health Inc. -3.18% -0.54% 13.35% 35.19% -6.41% 68.2%

For the past year Box Inc. has weaker performance than Castlight Health Inc.

Summary

Castlight Health Inc. beats Box Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.