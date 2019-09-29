Box Inc. (BOX) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) Comparing side by side

As Application Software companies, Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Appian Corporation (NASDAQ:APPN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 16 0.00 140.25M -0.95 0.00 Appian Corporation 54 0.00 24.46M -0.91 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Box Inc. and Appian Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Box Inc. and Appian Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 900,770,712.91% -439.4% -21% Appian Corporation 45,591,798.70% -91.4% -28%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Box Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Appian Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Appian Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Box Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Box Inc. and Appian Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 Appian Corporation 0 2 0 2.00

Box Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 12.78% and an $18 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Appian Corporation is $41, which is potential -11.31% downside. The information presented earlier suggests that Box Inc. looks more robust than Appian Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Box Inc. and Appian Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 67.6% and 59.9%. 1.1% are Box Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1% of Appian Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01% Appian Corporation -1.5% 10.58% 9.9% 24.53% 26.99% 47.1%

For the past year Box Inc. has -2.01% weaker performance while Appian Corporation has 47.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Box Inc. beats on 6 of the 11 factors Appian Corporation.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured. Its principal software markets include the markets for low-code development platforms, case management software, business process management, and platform-as-a-service. The company also offers professional and customer support services. Its customers include financial services, healthcare, government, telecommunications, media, energy, manufacturing, and transportation organizations. Appian Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.