Bowling Portfolio Management Upped Position in Amazon (AMZN) as Market Valuation Declined; Teleflex (TFX) Holder Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Trimmed Stake

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon Inc (AMZN) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 592 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, up from 4,252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $877.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $48.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1774.43. About 1.90 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/04/2018 – Royal Mail CEO Wants Gig Economy Rethink as Amazon Encroaches; 11/05/2018 – Amazon drops shopping ads on Google, sources say; 01/05/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID EYEING MORE WHOLE FOODS BENEFITS FOR PRIME: CNBC; 07/03/2018 – Amazon admits Alexa is creepily laughing at people and is working on a fix. via @circuitbreaker; 14/05/2018 – SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS COMPROMISE “HEAD TAX” ON CITY’S LARGEST COMPANIES, INCLUDING AMAZON.COM, TO FIGHT AFFORDABLE HOUSING CRISIS; 02/05/2018 – Sangam Iyer: AMAZON MAKES FORMAL OFFER TO BUY 60% STAKE IN FLIPKART – CNBC-TV18, CITING SOURCES– RTRS $AMZN #Flipkart; 27/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube):; 22/03/2018 – Chicago Brkg Biz: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 04/04/2018 – Amazon, Walmart Seen Squaring Off Over India With Flipkart Talks; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS 2017 WAS BEST YEAR YET FOR HARDWARE SALES

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Teleflex Inc (TFX) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc sold 10,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.07% . The institutional investor held 79,907 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15M, down from 90,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Teleflex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $6.43 during the last trading session, reaching $354.92. About 39,863 shares traded. Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) has risen 25.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TFX News: 03/05/2018 – Teleflex 1Q EPS $1.18; 16/05/2018 – TELEFLEX TO INTRODUCE TRAPLINER CATHETER IN EUROPE; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Latex Rebreathing Bags: Product Code Equivalent Code (a) 151174050 151174 (b) 153000005; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC TFX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $9.83, REV VIEW $2.48 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – SEES AVERAGE ORGANIC CONSTANT CURRENCY REVENUE GROWTH OF BETWEEN 6% AND 7% FROM 2019 THROUGH 2021; 03/05/2018 – Teleflex Sees FY18 Revenue Up 15%-16%; 27/04/2018 – Teleflex Incorporated to Host Analyst & Investor Day on May 11, 2018; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Rectal Catheters; Product Code Equivalent Code 580114 580114 Product Usage: Recta; 03/05/2018 – TELEFLEX INC – RAISED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.55 AND $9.75 TO A RANGE OF BETWEEN $9.70 AND $9.90

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold TFX shares while 127 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 40.39 million shares or 10.12% less from 44.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 211,703 are held by Thrivent Financial For Lutherans. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 7,584 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Stone Run Capital Limited Liability Co invested 2.64% in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX). Polar Capital Llp owns 194,771 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A stated it has 16,505 shares. 1,127 are held by Cleararc Cap Inc. Garrison Bradford Assoc Inc has 4,200 shares for 1.08% of their portfolio. 64 are held by Winslow Evans & Crocker. Smithfield Tru stated it has 1,213 shares. Regions reported 0% stake. First Personal Services accumulated 0% or 32 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc owns 0.09% invested in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) for 13,293 shares. Millennium Limited Co reported 227,624 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 45,409 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX).

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nvent Electric Plc by 65,915 shares to 697,586 shares, valued at $18.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,128 shares, and has risen its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $356,250 activity.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc stated it has 0.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability Company owns 0.53% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 715 shares. Boys Arnold holds 1,203 shares. Moreover, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Mngmt Lc has 1.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,023 shares. Pathstone Family Office Limited Co reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Missouri-based Jag Capital Management Ltd Company has invested 4% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Partner Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 610 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Baxter Bros owns 561 shares. Camarda Financial Llc holds 0.81% or 238 shares. Allstate Corporation invested in 1.41% or 29,354 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited owns 226,155 shares. Franklin Res invested in 1.25 million shares. Moab Llc holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,699 shares. The Montana-based Da Davidson has invested 0.49% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Logan Management invested 3.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chubb Limited by 9,922 shares to 8,628 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,826 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL).

