Bowling Portfolio Management Upped Amgen (AMGN) Position by $741,447 as Share Price Rose; As Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Market Value Rose, Carlson Capital LP Has Lifted Holding by $890,640

Carlson Capital LP increased its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc (SLAB) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP bought 11,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.87% . The hedge fund held 197,741 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99 million, up from 186,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in Silicon Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $106.69. About 208,088 shares traded. Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has risen 18.24% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.24% the S&P500.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 3,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 15,228 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 11,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $207.52. About 3.67M shares traded or 17.57% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 205,461 shares to 808,839 shares, valued at $38.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altaba Inc by 99,962 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 879,047 shares, and cut its stake in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold SLAB shares while 66 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 57.49% more from 40.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 78,600 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership has invested 0.22% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). 55,043 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. B And T Dba Alpha invested 0.2% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Fmr Ltd owns 6.46 million shares. Moreover, Papp L Roy Assocs has 0.14% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 9,864 shares. Frontier Capital Management Limited Co stated it has 0.07% in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md holds 0% or 12,001 shares in its portfolio. Jennison Assoc Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) for 194,215 shares. Northern Tru Corp owns 688,325 shares. Trexquant Invest Lp has 0.05% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 33,512 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 0.01% invested in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB). 107 were reported by Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Co (Trc).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Company owns 75,330 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. 3,380 are held by Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Co. Clough Cap Prtn LP owns 1.07% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 64,515 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 2,723 shares stake. Texas Yale Cap Corp owns 16,802 shares. 2,678 were reported by M Hldg Securities. Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.12% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Valley Natl Advisers accumulated 27,118 shares. Chatham Grp, Georgia-based fund reported 1,620 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 6,826 shares. Estabrook Mngmt reported 33,677 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd stated it has 202,939 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Rech holds 0.5% or 475,521 shares. Blackrock holds 0.39% or 46.13M shares in its portfolio. 90,077 are owned by Fin Counselors.