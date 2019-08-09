Bowling Portfolio Management Upped Amgen (AMGN) Position by $741,447 as Market Value Rose; Frontier Investment Mgmt Company Has Lowered Apple Computer (Put) (AAPL) Stake as Share Value Rose

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 3,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 15,228 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 11,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $183.27. About 620,740 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is Expected to Be Available to Patients Within One Week; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 05/04/2018 – Biogen, Samsung Bioepis in Settlement With AbbVie on Humira Biosimilar in Europe

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (Put) (AAPL) by 88.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company sold 22,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $532,000, down from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Company who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $200.16. About 10.65M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 10/05/2018 – Apple drops plans for a $1 billion data center in Ireland; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the partnering with Champagne Beverage Co, Inc. of Madisonville, LA, a member of the AB; 20/04/2018 – Chipmakers Fight Three-Front Battle as FANGs Shine Without Apple; 05/04/2018 – Jon Najarian: rumor earlier in the week about a deal with sensor for $AAPL, today $MS raised $FNSR to Overweight from Equal; 17/04/2018 – Financial Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 12/03/2018 – APPLE TO BUY DIGITAL-MAGAZINE DISTRIBUTOR TEXTURE: RECODE; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: Weak China data suggests long-anticipated slowdown; 23/03/2018 – The creators of Apple Siri built a robot that can dismantle bombs or perform surgery

Frontier Investment Mgmt Company, which manages about $1.19 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 78,408 shares to 451,987 shares, valued at $14.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) by 40,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 328,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB).

