Bowling Portfolio Management Trimmed Its Gray Television (GTN) Holding by $352,864 as Stock Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose While Founders Capital Management Has Lowered Holding by $348,056

Founders Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc sold 2,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 95,091 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.28 million, down from 97,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Executive Compensation Advisory Gets 52% of Votes Against; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s gladhanding of Disney in the Sky arm-wrestle

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 23.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 22,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The institutional investor held 72,456 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.19 million, down from 94,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 569,051 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 19/04/2018 DJ Gray Television Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTN.A)

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 31.95 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00M and $281.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New by 27,241 shares to 327,573 shares, valued at $15.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Paradigm Finance Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.11% or 2,049 shares. Moreover, Commerce Bancshares has 0.5% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 31,041 were accumulated by Heritage Wealth Advisors. Lathrop Mgmt reported 115,838 shares. Vestor Limited Liability owns 457 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Lc New York owns 139,987 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.19% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old Dominion Mgmt has invested 1.2% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Sonata Cap owns 0.28% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 2,857 shares. Founders Llc reported 95,091 shares. Cordasco Networks stated it has 2,494 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Carroll Fincl Associates reported 0.37% stake. Cna reported 1.65% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hartford Financial Management owns 44,598 shares for 2.08% of their portfolio. Yhb Inv Inc invested 2.04% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 64.29% or $0.45 from last year’s $0.7 per share. GTN’s profit will be $25.29M for 16.96 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Gray Television, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md stated it has 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al owns 456,400 shares. Qvt LP stated it has 0.57% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Dupont Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 26,078 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has 21,903 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability invested 0.2% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). 275,898 were reported by Service Automobile Association. Legal General Grp Public Limited invested in 0% or 17,936 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 6.41M shares. 20,000 were accumulated by Advent Management De. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.09% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Fmr Llc reported 7.45M shares. Whittier Com invested in 41 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru holds 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 1.01M shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $204,935 activity. 1,800 shares valued at $26,568 were bought by HOWELL HILTON H JR on Friday, August 9. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $111,525 was made by ROBINSON HARRIETT J on Monday, August 12.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $611.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 23,716 shares to 76,470 shares, valued at $3.08M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 6,714 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE).