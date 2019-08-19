Bowling Portfolio Management Trimmed Huntsman (HUN) Position as Stock Value Declined; Consumer Portfolio Svcs (CPSS) Holder Black Diamond Capital Management Boosted Position by $433,845

Black Diamond Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc (CPSS) by 44.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc bought 144,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.69% . The hedge fund held 468,464 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.64M, up from 323,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Consumer Portfolio Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.31M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.039 during the last trading session, reaching $3.521. About 770 shares traded. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) has risen 14.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPSS News: 12/04/2018 CPS to Host Conference Call on First Quarter 2018 Earnings; 16/04/2018 – CPS Announces $201.8 Million Senior Subordinate Asset-Backed Securitization; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q EPS 12c; 18/04/2018 – Consumer Portfolio Svcs 1Q Rev $103.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPSS); 16/05/2018 – CPS Announces $40.0 Million Securitization of Residual Interests

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Huntsman Corp (HUN) by 82.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 46,517 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.84% . The institutional investor held 10,005 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $225,000, down from 56,522 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Huntsman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $19.75. About 793,203 shares traded. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) has declined 35.03% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HUN News: 01/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN 1Q REV. $2.30B, EST. $2.16B; 23/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CORP – NEW CREDIT FACILITY WILL REPLACE PREVIOUS $650 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRING IN 2021; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN SEES URETHANES UNIT GROWING FASTER THAN 6%-8% IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman Sees Long-Term Adj Effective Tax Rate 23%-25%; 12/03/2018 – Huntsman Appoints Daniele Ferrari to Its Bd of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Huntsman 1Q EPS $1.11; 15/05/2018 – Huntsman Presenting at Conference Jun 14; 15/05/2018 – HUNTSMAN CEO PETER HUNTSMAN SPEAKS IN SALT LAKE CITY INTERVIEW; 23/04/2018 – Huntsman Completes the Purchase of Demilec, a Leading North American Spray Polyurethane Foam Insulation Manufacturer; 23/05/2018 – Huntsman Gets New 5-Year $1.2 Billion Revolver

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold CPSS shares while 9 reduced holdings. 4 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 10.64 million shares or 4.76% less from 11.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bancshares Of Canada invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Black Diamond Capital Mgmt Limited Company holds 1.62% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 468,464 shares. Tower Rech Cap Limited (Trc) invested in 0% or 2,921 shares. Zpr Investment Mngmt accumulated 39,416 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Continental Advsr Ltd Company invested in 1.44% or 884,783 shares. Retail Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 10,752 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 889,950 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 10,696 shares. Leisure Cap Management accumulated 0.16% or 53,158 shares. 90,124 were reported by Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation. Gsa Capital Prns Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) for 17,200 shares. Blackrock invested 0% in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 1.82 million shares. 111,189 are owned by Geode Cap Ltd Com.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 18,736 shares to 74,610 shares, valued at $4.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 24,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 73,782 shares, and has risen its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold HUN shares while 100 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 165.57 million shares or 0.34% less from 166.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 747 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gam Holding Ag invested 0.39% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN). Goldentree Asset Limited Partnership reported 1.26 million shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 38,630 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 112,729 shares. Company Financial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 10,397 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 19,400 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated Bancshares reported 41,764 shares stake. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc owns 2.02% invested in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 263,266 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 98,721 shares. 55,260 were accumulated by Corsair Capital Lp. Blackrock holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) for 15.54 million shares. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.02% or 161,496 shares in its portfolio. Thornburg Invest Inc owns 1.52 million shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia has invested 0.03% in Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57,643 activity.