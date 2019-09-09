Bowling Portfolio Management Trimmed Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Position By $793,780; TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD. ORDINARY SHA (TNEYF) Shorts Raised By 7.06%

TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD. ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:TNEYF) had an increase of 7.06% in short interest. TNEYF’s SI was 100,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 7.06% from 93,500 shares previously. With 8,400 avg volume, 12 days are for TAMARACK VALLEY ENERGY LTD. ORDINARY SHA (OTCMKTS:TNEYF)’s short sellers to cover TNEYF’s short positions. It closed at $1.5106 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 9, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) stake by 32.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 3,692 shares as Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)’s stock rose 4.31%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 7,521 shares with $1.62M value, down from 11,213 last quarter. Everest Re Group Ltd now has $9.71B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $251.65. About 143,516 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 10.24% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11; 30/05/2018 – Everest lnsurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 30/05/2018 – Everest Insurance® Announces ZERO® 2.0 Release; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMD EVEREST RE GROUP-SUBS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Catastrophe Loss Estimate for First Quarter 2018; 21/03/2018 – Everest Re Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Everest Re Group, Ltd. and Its Subsidiaries; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M; 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q

Analysts await Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.33 earnings per share, down 18.58% or $0.76 from last year’s $4.09 per share. RE’s profit will be $128.52 million for 18.89 P/E if the $3.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.85 actual earnings per share reported by Everest Re Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.58% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Everest Re (NYSE:RE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Everest Re has $26000 highest and $23200 lowest target. $249.67’s average target is -0.79% below currents $251.65 stock price. Everest Re had 11 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) rating on Wednesday, March 20. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $241 target. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, August 2.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,389 activity. Another trade for 500 shares valued at $121,155 was made by HARTZBAND MERYL D on Friday, August 2. 1,020 shares valued at $249,234 were bought by GRAF JOHN A on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold RE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 155,786 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma accumulated 2 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 5,457 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd reported 27 shares. Norinchukin Savings Bank The has 0.01% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 3,197 shares. Numerixs Inv Techs, British Columbia – Canada-based fund reported 600 shares. 21,703 were accumulated by Fmr Ltd Co. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 2,000 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.01% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 5,166 shares. Wetherby Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.03% or 1,027 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Finance Associate stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 100 shares. Amp Capital stated it has 0.05% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Epoch Prns Incorporated holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 111,368 shares. Chemical National Bank & Trust holds 7,213 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) stake by 38,702 shares to 57,044 valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Walgreens Boots Alliance stake by 17,867 shares and now owns 66,755 shares. Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW) was raised too.