Bowling Portfolio Management Stake in Freeport (FCX) Has Cut as Stock Declined; Cwm Holding in Apple (AAPL) Has Cut as Share Price Rose

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 76.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 36,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,573 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149,000, down from 48,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $11.31. About 9.05M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 01/05/2018 – CHINA LNG BUYING MAY SURPASS JAPAN’S IN 2-3 YRS: FREEPORT CEO; 07/05/2018 – INDONESIA’S INALUM CEO SAYS FREEPORT’S GRASBERG COPPER MINE DEAL SEEN GETTING CLOSER; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT CEO SAYS INDONESIAN PRESIDENT FOCUSED ON GETTING DEAL; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – THE AGGREGATE CASH INTEREST COST SAVINGS WOULD APPROXIMATE $30 MLN PER ANNUM; 15/05/2018 – FREEPORT ESTIMATES $530M `EXPOSURE’ TO PAPUAN SURFACE WATER TAX; 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT’S LOCAL OPS ASKED TO HALT SOME ACTIVITIES: MINISTRY; 11/05/2018 – INDONESIA ISSUES DECREE REQUIRING SPECIAL MINING PERMIT HOLDERS PRODUCING FOR AT LEAST 5 YRS TO DIVEST 51 PCT TO INDONESIAN ENTITIES BY 2019; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE PER POUND FOR COPPER WAS $3.11 VS $2.67 PER POUND REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280369 – DOW TEXAS OPERATIONS FREEPORT; 12/03/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan is a nice hedge on this market: @JimCramer

Cwm Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc sold 5,539 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,336 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.07 million, down from 84,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $940.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/03/2018 – Compliance with Apple’s 60-hour work week fell to 94 percent of suppliers from 98 percent in 2016; 27/04/2018 – Tesla’s head of Autopilot leaves; ex-Apple exec to succeed him; 20/04/2018 – Apple Says It Will Replace Some MacBook Pro Laptop Batteries; 24/04/2018 – “Heading into Apple’s much anticipated March (FY2Q18) quarter next week the Street has gone into ‘full panic mode’ as supply chain checks out of Asia indicate that June iPhone shipments are trending well below expectations,” GBH Insights analyst Daniel Ives writes in a note to clients Tuesday; 04/05/2018 – Qualcomm to depose Apple services chief Eddy Cue; 01/05/2018 – COOK: HEALTH IS AN AREA OF ‘MAJOR STRATEGIC THRUST’ FOR APPLE; 29/05/2018 – Broadway World: BWW TV Exclusive: Big Apple Turns Big Orange for Syracuse University at Broadway Sessions!; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 07/03/2018 – REFILE-Apple finds supplier problems as its audits expand

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 81.03% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.58 per share. FCX’s profit will be $159.57M for 25.70 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 120.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advisors reported 412 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt holds 0.01% or 1,378 shares in its portfolio. Highland Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 203,126 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Retirement Of Alabama owns 674,732 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has invested 0.07% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Mutual Of America Ltd Llc owns 242,842 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. One Trading LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Whittier Trust Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Destination Wealth Management reported 3,747 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Blair William And Company Il holds 51,134 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd stated it has 0.03% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). First Republic Inv Inc holds 0.01% or 111,446 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 906,307 shares.

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Freeport-McMoRan Post Earnings Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Copper Outlook For Freeport-McMoRan Vs. Southern Copper Corporation Favors The Latter In A Comparison – Seeking Alpha” published on March 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Freeport-McMoRan Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2019. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do Directors Own Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport-McMoRan: A Look At Key Catalysts – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340. 7,425 shares valued at $85,955 were sold by WHITMIRE C DONALD JR on Tuesday, February 12.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 24,459 shares to 70,789 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75B for 24.10 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Cornercap Counsel has invested 0.21% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.14% or 23,022 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Group Inc reported 52,521 shares stake. Villere St Denis J & Communication reported 53,188 shares. 14,142 were reported by Godshalk Welsh Capital. Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4.68% or 63,814 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Service Inc has invested 0.95% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Duncker Streett Communications reported 51,225 shares. Horseman stated it has 1.33% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Natl Pension stated it has 4.74M shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Com Ltd holds 112,112 shares. Congress Asset Ma reported 1.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lau Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6.94% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 71,073 shares. Cambridge Trust Com holds 2.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 232,511 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma holds 535,714 shares or 1.55% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Most Active for Jun 5, 2019 : IFRX, AMD, QQQ, GME, NOK, SIEN, AAPL, TVIX, PVTL, SNAP, NIO, ACB – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “2 Positive(ish) Takes on Apple and China After G-20 Trade Ceasefire – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Evercore ISI initiating Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) as â€˜outperformâ€™ – Live Trading News” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/21/2019: RHT, QCOM, AAPL, FB, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90 billion and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 282 shares to 3,452 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Innovator Etfs Tr by 115,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 241,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.