Bowling Portfolio Management Stake in Cdw (CDW) Boosted by $1.34 Million; Globeflex Capital LP Has Decreased Its Fortinet (FTNT) Holding by $423,300 as Valuation Declined

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 12.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 5,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The institutional investor held 34,967 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94 million, down from 40,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $81.46. About 1.84M shares traded or 16.38% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 15/05/2018 – Hound Partners LLC Exits Position in Fortinet; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC QTRLY DEFERRED REVENUE OF $1.40 BLN, UP 27% YEAR OVER YEAR; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Receives Recommended Rating in NSS Labs Latest Advanced Endpoint Protection Test Report; 03/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O – EXPECTS CAPEX TO BE $25 MLN TO $30 MLN – EXEC, CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 13,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 53,849 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19 million, up from 39,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $108.65. About 576,523 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Net $127M; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98 billion and $473.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inc Research Holdings Cl A Ord by 19,636 shares to 37,260 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resolute Forest Products Ord (NYSE:RFP) by 112,646 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,833 shares, and has risen its stake in Computer Programs & Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $3.23 million activity. ECKROTE DOUGLAS E had sold 10,000 shares worth $894,930. The insider Richards Thomas E sold 16,216 shares worth $1.49 million. Another trade for 20,013 shares valued at $1.79 million was sold by ALESIO STEVEN W. CORLEY CHRISTINA M sold $1.38 million worth of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) on Tuesday, February 12.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,276 shares to 43,789 shares, valued at $2.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 2,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,793 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).

