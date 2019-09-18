Bowling Portfolio Management Stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) Has Decreased by $380,709 as Valuation Rose; As Schw (SCHW) Stock Declined, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Trimmed by $729,560 Its Stake

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 6,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 3,678 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $235,000, down from 9,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $64.92. About 648,269 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 04/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC ALK.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.32/SHR; 23/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group 1Q EPS 3c; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – SEES FY 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEM 8.45 CENTS – 8.50 CENTS; 28/04/2018 – New York Post: Alaska Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Hawaii; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Sees 2Q RASM to Decline About 2.75%-3.75%; 13/03/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – FEB RPMS 3.78 BLN, UP 7.9 PCT; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air April Traffic Rose 4.6%; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR LEASE WITH SOUTHWEST BEGINS IN OCT; 19/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR INTRODUCES NEW RULES FOR EMOTIONAL SUPPORT ANIMALS; 13/04/2018 – Alaska Air Group March Load Factor 84.9%, Down 0.5 Points

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc decreased its stake in Schw (SCHW) by 13.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc sold 18,239 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 121,136 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.87M, down from 139,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc who had been investing in Schw for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $43.11. About 5.96 million shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Says Using Data Can Better Serve Investors (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Margin 2.12%; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 22/03/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Closes Below 200-Day MA; 20/04/2018 – Fort Worth Press: Reports: Charles Schwab to announce Colonial sponsorship plan; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 19/04/2018 – Golf Channel: Sources confirm Charles Schwab to sponsor Colonial event; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 10/04/2018 – Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Goes Above 50D-MA; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Net Interest Revenue $1.26B

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $611.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,021 shares to 29,397 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,125 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Northwestern Corp.

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 13.61% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $267.51M for 7.48 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ALK shares while 143 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 104.65 million shares or 1.31% less from 106.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ohio-based Huntington Financial Bank has invested 0% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Malaga Cove Cap Ltd Liability, a California-based fund reported 25,292 shares. Midas Mgmt owns 42,000 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 101,548 shares or 0.03% of the stock. New England Research Management owns 3,850 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Goodman Fin reported 3.3% stake. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 205,307 shares. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advisors invested in 0.08% or 314,903 shares. Tradewinds Cap holds 0.05% or 1,746 shares in its portfolio. 58,274 are owned by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 16,949 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 58 shares. First Republic Investment Management Inc has 0.02% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). The Massachusetts-based Adage Capital Prtn Gp Lc has invested 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Massachusetts-based Shellback Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.94% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold SCHW shares while 286 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 311 raised stakes. 995.17 million shares or 2.31% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amica Mutual Insur Company reported 34,391 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Numerixs Techs invested in 18,608 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Atlanta Capital L L C has invested 0.17% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Carroll Assocs has invested 0.02% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Webster Retail Bank N A reported 0.32% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Citigroup Inc owns 1.21 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 159,399 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Consultants owns 101,014 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Smithfield Tru reported 2,070 shares. Alps Advsrs owns 8,700 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northcoast Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 567,911 shares. 950 are held by Manchester Capital Limited Liability Corp. Captrust Fincl reported 0.21% stake. Opus Capital Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company, Ohio-based fund reported 6,941 shares. Eastern State Bank stated it has 0.79% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc, which manages about $764.48 million and $632.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dhr (NYSE:DHR) by 2,971 shares to 92,903 shares, valued at $13.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amt (NYSE:AMT) by 3,052 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,515 shares, and has risen its stake in Intc (NASDAQ:INTC).