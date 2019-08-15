Bowling Portfolio Management Raised Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $741,447; Steven Madden LTD (SHOO) Shareholder Segall Bryant & Hamill Has Decreased Stake by $1.02 Million

Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc decreased its stake in Steven Madden Ltd (SHOO) by 20.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc sold 30,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% . The hedge fund held 116,978 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, down from 147,826 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill Llc who had been investing in Steven Madden Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $29.43. About 409,078 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 03/04/2018 STEVEN MADDEN EXPANDS BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS FROM 8; 20/04/2018 – STEVE MADDEN CONTINUES TO SEE NET SALES UP 5% TO 7% IN FY 2018; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Financial Chief Arvind Dharia Employment Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2020; 03/04/2018 – Steven Madden to Expand Board Size to 9 Members From 8, Effective April 2; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Adj EPS 54c; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Adjusts FY18 View To EPS $2.55-EPS $2.62; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.60 TO $2.67; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.60-Adj EPS $2.67; 15/05/2018 – Balyasny Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Steven Madden; 14/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Viasat, Cloud Peak Energy, Steven Madden, Entravision Communications, Hawaiian Elec

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 3,923 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 15,228 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 11,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $199.87. About 2.01M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR; 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults; 21/05/2018 – FDA OKS PROLIA® (DENOSUMAB) FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab)

