Bowling Portfolio Management Maintains Stake in Cdw (CDW); Perritt Capital Management Decreased Its Stake in Bankwell Finl Group Com (BWFG) as Shares Declined

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Cdw Corp (CDW) by 34.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 13,910 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 53,849 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.19M, up from 39,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Cdw Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $112.36. About 463,719 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q Adj EPS $1.05; 02/05/2018 – CDW EXPECTS TO EXCEED ANNUAL IT MARKET GROWTH TARGET; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q ADJ EPS $1.05, EST. 92C; 09/05/2018 – CDW Short-Interest Ratio Rises 24% to 7 Days; 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c; 02/05/2018 – CDW Declares Cash Dividend of $0.21 Per Share; 02/05/2018 – CDW Reports Record First Quarter Net Sales; 30/04/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Cdw Holding Limited; 19/04/2018 DJ CDW Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CDW)

Perritt Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Bankwell Finl Group Inc Com (BWFG) by 33.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc sold 35,727 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.02% . The institutional investor held 70,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, down from 105,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bankwell Finl Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.81. About 13,092 shares traded or 22.14% up from the average. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) has declined 12.16% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.16% the S&P500. Some Historical BWFG News: 01/05/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group: James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $21.12; 08/05/2018 – BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC BWFG.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 01/05/2018 – James M. Garnett, Jr. Appointed to the Board of Directors of Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. and Bankwell Bank; 25/04/2018 – Bankwell Financial Group 1Q EPS 59c; 16/03/2018 BANKWELL FINANCIAL GROUP INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bankwell Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BWFG)

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Profire Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:PFIE) by 632,704 shares to 1.03M shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold BWFG shares while 9 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 17 raised stakes. 3.80 million shares or 1.03% more from 3.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Mn holds 24,299 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Banc Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.04% or 477,232 shares in its portfolio. 70,000 were reported by Perritt Mngmt. Seidman Lawrence B invested in 16.57% or 698,157 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested 0% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Wellington Management Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 147,492 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag stated it has 0% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Brown Advisory reported 13,567 shares. Elizabeth Park Advsrs holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) for 84,202 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 16,407 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 21,529 are held by Alliancebernstein Lp. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG). Citigroup Incorporated reported 7,047 shares. 769 are held by Us Natl Bank De. 2,482 are held by Acadian Asset Management.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold CDW shares while 160 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 128.56 million shares or 2.05% less from 131.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fenimore Asset Inc owns 1.84M shares for 6.43% of their portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Co stated it has 880,391 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0.02% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 12,288 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Korea Inv reported 75,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Da Davidson And Company holds 0.01% or 3,571 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc accumulated 22,474 shares. Tributary Capital Limited Liability Co invested 0.14% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Suntrust Banks owns 0% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 3,396 shares. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 50,595 shares. Raymond James Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Moreover, M&T Comml Bank Corp has 0.03% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 49,866 shares. Bermuda-based Fil has invested 0.06% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc reported 9,854 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Republic Invest Mngmt accumulated 10,560 shares or 0.01% of the stock.