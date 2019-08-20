Bowling Portfolio Management Lowered Its Stake in Lockheed Martin (LMT) as Market Valuation Rose; Oppenheimer & Company Lowered Stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by $1.30 Million

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 7.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 9,253 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 114,720 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.19M, down from 123,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133. About 2.98 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS ON INVESTOR WEBCAST; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts; 16/05/2018 – Qualtrics Announces Strategic Partnership with IBM; 09/03/2018 – IBM Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Radiant Logic Highlights RadiantOne Federated Identity Platform at IBM Think; 02/04/2018 – Flashpoint Accelerates Channel and Strategic Partner Initiatives; Appoints Former IBM Executive Jeff Seifert as Global Channel; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Adj EPS $2.45; 17/04/2018 – IPONWEB Brings on New Leadership Team to Service Enterprise Clients in the U.S; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 21.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 2,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 9,793 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, down from 12,453 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $381.75. About 909,702 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS SALES STRATEGY WILL CALL FOR MEMBERS OF TRUMP’S CABINET TO HELP SEAL MAJOR ARMS DEALS; 24/04/2018 – Lockheed Martin revenue up 3.8 pct on higher F-35 jet sales; 15/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN GETS $3.53B CONTRACT WITH U.S. ARMY; 25/05/2018 – Turkey says to take every initiative to protect firms from U.S. sanctions; 03/04/2018 – LMT: Military aircraft crashes near Plaster City; 24/04/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN CEO SAYS SOME F-35 JETS STILL NOT BEING ACCEPTED BY PENTAGON DUE TO CONTRACTUAL ISSUE; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Visits Lockheed Martin’s Silicon Valley Site; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed and the Pentagon head back to the negotiation table over F-35s – it’s all about cost; 23/05/2018 – Lockheed Martin’s Hewson Says Trump Influenced the F-35 Deal (Video); 20/04/2018 – The Japan Times: Lockheed Martin to offer Japan stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 fighters to upgrade ASDF: sources…

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 5,346 shares to 38,603 shares, valued at $3.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold LMT shares while 369 reduced holdings. 136 funds opened positions while 384 raised stakes. 214.10 million shares or 9.20% less from 235.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $4.98 EPS, down 3.11% or $0.16 from last year’s $5.14 per share. LMT’s profit will be $1.41B for 19.16 P/E if the $4.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.00 actual EPS reported by Lockheed Martin Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.40% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $739,067 activity. TAICLET JAMES D JR bought $509,534 worth of stock or 1,354 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 56,830 shares to 178,625 shares, valued at $9.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 7,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).