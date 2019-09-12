Bowling Portfolio Management Lowered Its American Assets Trust (AAT) Holding by $505,720; Gerdau S A (GGB) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Increased Holding

Gramercy Funds Management Llc increased its stake in Gerdau S A (GGB) by 36.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc bought 788,948 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.71% . The hedge fund held 2.92 million shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.37 million, up from 2.13M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Gerdau S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.105 during the last trading session, reaching $3.315. About 8.13 million shares traded. Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) has declined 20.50% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GGB News: 09/05/2018 – GERDAU MAY RAISE NORTH AMERICA ’18 UTILIZED CAPACITY TO 85%:CEO; 19/04/2018 – GERDAU RAISES PRICE OF CONCRETE REBAR PRODUCTS IN UNITED STATES; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q ADJ EBITDA R$1.48B, EST. R$1.39B; 13/03/2018 – GERDAU SA GGBR4.SA : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 20 FROM BRL 19; 09/05/2018 – Gerdau S.A. – Consolidated Information; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL441.0M; 27/03/2018 – S&P REVISES GERDAU S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/03/2018 – UBS Goes Against Grain on Brazil Steelmaker Gerdau’s Trump Bump; 09/05/2018 – GERDAU: BOARD APPROVES INTEREST ON EQUITY PAYMENT OF BRL136.2M; 03/04/2018 – GERDAU S.A. – Form 20-F

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) by 34.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 10,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 20,609 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $971,000, down from 31,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in American Assets Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.76. About 498,055 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard Invented (AAT-1987); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Headphone with Video Capability Invented (AAT-3079); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3051); 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018; 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3069); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes Invented (AAT-3044); 16/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in American Assets Trust; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms American Assets Trust Issuer Rating At Baa3; Outlook Stable

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11B and $195.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) by 885,668 shares to 470,077 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 3.02M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Technipfmc Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Group Inc reported 8,858 shares. Keybank National Association Oh holds 0.01% or 22,365 shares. First Lp holds 61,416 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Johnson Inv Counsel Inc accumulated 0.02% or 21,600 shares. Huntington State Bank accumulated 1 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Llc reported 33,736 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 26,451 shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp owns 102,687 shares. Sei Investments accumulated 0.04% or 275,645 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 79,579 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Investment Prns Inc has 3,834 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 105,738 are held by Element Cap Mgmt Llc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 25,919 shares. Sector Pension Board has invested 0.04% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 0% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Analysts await American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AAT’s profit will be $33.01 million for 20.88 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by American Assets Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $611.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 3,021 shares to 29,397 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 7,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Bmc Stock Holdings Inc.

