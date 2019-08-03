Bowling Portfolio Management Lowered Cvs Health (CVS) Holding by $385,628; Stock Value Declined; As Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) Stock Price Rose, Capital International Lifted Its Stake by $308,000

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 14.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 7,276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 43,789 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.36M, down from 51,065 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.45 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB’ Issue-Level Rating to CVS Acquisition-Related Notes; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 02/05/2018 – CVS Suspends Buybacks While Aetna Megadeal Gets Antitrust Review; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS TRUMP “VERY WELL INFORMED” ABOUT FDA ACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 04/05/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: Jury decides to not press charges in 2017’s fatal CVS shooting in Davie; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…

Capital International Inc increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holding (IART) by 14.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Inc bought 5,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 42,950 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 37,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Inc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $62.38. About 244,455 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 30/05/2018 – Cristie Data Improves Storage Performance for Integra Schools; 08/05/2018 – BBG Acquires Integra Realty Resources Offices in Pacific Northwest; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – OVERALL SIZE OF CREDIT FACILITY REMAINS AT $2.2 BLN; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS CORP – COMPANY IS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE BY $10 MLN TO A NEW RANGE OF $1.47 BLN TO $1.49 BLN; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 49C; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES OFFERING PRICES AT $58.50/SHR; 01/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integra Resources Corp. to OTCQX; 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REDUCE OUTSTANDING REVOLVING BORROWINGS UNDER ITS SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 11/04/2018 – Taylor & Francis Group Selects Integra Software Services as Their Core Full-service Production Partner for Global Journal Conte

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17,867 shares to 66,755 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,923 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Ltd Llc (Trc) has 17,459 shares. D E Shaw Com has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Llc holds 31,483 shares. 125,254 were reported by Amer Natl Insur Tx. Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Llc has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Mycio Wealth Partners Limited Liability Company owns 4,349 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Lincoln Natl owns 13,581 shares. Palladium Partners Ltd Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,891 shares. First Midwest Bank & Trust Tru Division has invested 0.04% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Violich Capital Inc invested in 223,975 shares or 3.06% of the stock. M&R Cap Inc has 1.59% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 130,126 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3.33M shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B reported 52,957 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 1.80 million shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc accumulated 18,820 shares.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 7 before the open. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 0.59% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 8.19 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.94% EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares. The insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Llc holds 738,863 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 372,032 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Stevens Cap Mngmt LP has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). 21,264 are held by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Llc. Price T Rowe Md, Maryland-based fund reported 26,577 shares. Proshare Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.01% or 25,200 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 18,811 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Llc holds 151,363 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 4,581 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% or 5,553 shares. Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Llc has invested 0.05% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Legal & General Gp Public Limited Com holds 0% or 81,791 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 112,016 shares.