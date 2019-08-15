Bowling Portfolio Management Lowered By $695,882 Its Assurant (AIZ) Stake; Hamilton Lane – Class A (HLNE) Sellers Increased By 19.97% Their Shorts

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Assurant Inc (AIZ) stake by 29.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 7,403 shares as Assurant Inc (AIZ)’s stock rose 20.43%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 17,300 shares with $1.64M value, down from 24,703 last quarter. Assurant Inc now has $7.36B valuation. The stock decreased 1.72% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $120.42. About 659,915 shares traded or 17.82% up from the average. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Assurant Inc.’s Shelf Ratings, Rates Senior Notes Baa2; On Review For Downgrade; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC SAYS HAS REVISED ITS FINANCING PLAN FOR ACQUISITION OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED BY LOWERING OVERALL EQUITY ISSUANCE – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ)

Hamilton Lane Incorporated – Class A (NASDAQ:HLNE) had an increase of 19.97% in short interest. HLNE’s SI was 1.14M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 19.97% from 953,900 shares previously. With 159,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Hamilton Lane Incorporated – Class A (NASDAQ:HLNE)’s short sellers to cover HLNE’s short positions. The SI to Hamilton Lane Incorporated – Class A’s float is 6.54%. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $54.99. About 108,732 shares traded. Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) has risen 20.51% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HLNE News: 09/04/2018 – Hamilton Lane Hosts Second Annual Undergraduate Women’s Private Equity Summit; 09/04/2018 – Hamilton Lane Hosts Second Annual Undergraduate Women’s Private Equity Summit; 03/04/2018 Hamilton Lane Expands Senior Team through Global Promotions and Appointments; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hamilton Lane Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HLNE)

More notable recent Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Hamilton Lane Closes Latest Strategic Opportunities Fund Series – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Hamilton Lane Incorporated Reports Strong First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results, Growing Assets Under Management by 13%, Growing Management & Advisory Fees by 19% and Announcing Launch of First Evergreen Product – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Hamilton Lane Partners with Girls Who Invest as Part of Commitment to the Advancement of Women in the Private Markets – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Hamilton Lane Incorporated to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on August 6, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HSBC’s ‘discos’ jump after volte-face – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The company has market cap of $2.80 billion. It provides following services: separate accounts ; specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. It has a 38.29 P/E ratio. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity. $772.36M worth of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) was sold by TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc. on Thursday, March 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) stake by 5,346 shares to 38,603 valued at $3.84M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) stake by 25,331 shares and now owns 31,957 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was raised too.