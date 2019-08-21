Bowling Portfolio Management Lowered By $1.07 Million Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake; Private Capital Management Trimmed Pope Resources Limited (POPE) Stake

Private Capital Management Llc decreased Pope Resources Limited (POPE) stake by 19.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Capital Management Llc sold 8,751 shares as Pope Resources Limited (POPE)’s stock rose 4.02%. The Private Capital Management Llc holds 35,854 shares with $2.38M value, down from 44,605 last quarter. Pope Resources Limited now has $305.54M valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $70.03. About 733 shares traded. Pope Resources, A Delaware Limited Partnership (NASDAQ:POPE) has declined 4.73% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.73% the S&P500. Some Historical POPE News: 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES – EXPECT TOTAL 2018 HARVEST VOLUME TO BE APPROXIMATELY 66 MMBF FOR PARTNERSHIP; 23/04/2018 – DJ Pope Resources A Delaware Limited , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POPE); 02/04/2018 Pope Resources Announces Availability Of 2017 Annual Report; 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources 1Q EPS $1.31; 07/05/2018 – Pope Resources Announces Quarterly Distribution; 23/05/2018 – Pope Resources To Conduct An Investor Conference Call; 07/05/2018 – POPE RESOURCES A DELAWARE LP – QTRLY NET INCOME $1.31 PER OWNERSHIP UNIT

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 28.56% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 3,996 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock rose 19.45%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 9,998 shares with $2.70M value, down from 13,994 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $62.44 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.29% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $369.01. About 504,772 shares traded. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 28/03/2018 – Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 28/03/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP.: POLAND IN PACT TO BUY NORTHROP; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21, EST. $3.65; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 15/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman Increases Quarterly Dividend 9 Percent to $1.20 per Share; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Operating Margin About 12%; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $1B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC)

Analysts await Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, down 27.52% or $1.80 from last year’s $6.54 per share. NOC’s profit will be $802.00 million for 19.46 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.06 actual earnings per share reported by Northrop Grumman Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.32% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Northrop (NYSE:NOC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Northrop has $41800 highest and $30000 lowest target. $362.67’s average target is -1.72% below currents $369.01 stock price. Northrop had 10 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. UBS maintained the shares of NOC in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral” rating. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 6. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Wednesday, July 10. Barclays Capital maintained Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating.

