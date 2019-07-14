Bowling Portfolio Management Lifted Its Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Stake; Shorts at BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Raised By 10.36%

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) stake by 67.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc acquired 3,291 shares as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)’s stock declined 25.78%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 8,187 shares with $3.36M value, up from 4,896 last quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals now has $32.08B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $292.56. About 648,398 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 1.19% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMA-PHASE 3 TRIAL EVALUATING EYLEA INJECTION IN MODERATELY SEVERE TO SEVERE NON-PROLIFERATIVE DIABETIC RETINOPATHY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron, Sanofi: Cemiplimab Monotherapy Resulted in Overall Response Rate of 29 % and Disease Control Rate of 57 %; 11/05/2018 – Bayer: Eylea Treats Visual Impairment From Macular Degeneration; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 03/04/2018 – EMA to Review Cemiplimab as a Potential Treatment for Advanced Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma; 16/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: POSITIVE DATA FOR CEMIPLIMAB; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 31/05/2018 – CLEARSIDE BIOMEDICAL INC – SUPRACHOROIDAL CLS-TA USED TOGETHER WITH INTRAVITREAL EYLEA WAS GENERALLY WELL TOLERATED; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH)

BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) had an increase of 10.36% in short interest. BGSF’s SI was 232,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10.36% from 210,500 shares previously. With 58,900 avg volume, 4 days are for BG Staffing Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)’s short sellers to cover BGSF’s short positions. The SI to BG Staffing Inc’s float is 2.67%. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $19.05. About 34,918 shares traded. BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) has declined 1.11% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical BGSF News: 30/04/2018 – BG Staffing 1Q Rev $66.9M; 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates, Inc. Exits Position in BG Staffing; 30/04/2018 – BG Staffing 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – BG Staffing 4Q Adj EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – BG Staffing 4Q Loss/Shr 10c; 30/05/2018 – BG Staffing Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option; 30/05/2018 – BG Staffing Raised About $23.3 Million in Proceeds; 10/05/2018 – BG Staffing Raises Dividend to 30c Vs. 25c; 25/05/2018 – BG Staffing Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 24/05/2018 – BG Staffing, Inc. Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stk

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) stake by 7,251 shares to 44,141 valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Freeport (NYSE:FCX) stake by 36,866 shares and now owns 11,573 shares. Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.83, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold REGN shares while 129 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 71.25 million shares or 7.86% less from 77.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco reported 1.30M shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas invested in 25,500 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.05% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Mackenzie stated it has 6,812 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise owns 285,749 shares. 30 were reported by Endurance Wealth. 6,401 are held by M&T Savings Bank. Dnb Asset As stated it has 49,399 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Fincl has 0.05% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Alpha Windward Limited Liability owns 419 shares. Moreover, Capital Impact Limited has 1.22% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) for 7,582 shares. Moreover, 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has 0% invested in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Ltd accumulated 10 shares. Shell Asset Management Company invested 0.17% in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,571 shares.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity. Another trade for 131,115 shares valued at $54.04M was sold by Sanofi.

Among 4 analysts covering Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had 14 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Friday, June 21 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Piper Jaffray maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) rating on Monday, February 25. Cowen & Co has “Hold” rating and $455 target. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald.