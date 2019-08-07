Bowling Portfolio Management Increases Holding in Phillips 66 (PSX); Casey’s General Stor (CASY) Stake Increased by Spf Beheer Bv

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 6,317 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 51,750 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93 million, up from 45,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $96.71. About 1.03 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q Operating Cash Flow $488 Million; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 03/04/2018 – Phllips 66 Alliance refinery restarting hydrotreaters this week; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer; 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery restarting reformer; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING CATALYTIC REFORMER

Spf Beheer Bv increased its stake in Casey’s General Stor (CASY) by 48.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv bought 140,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.05% . The institutional investor held 432,949 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.75M, up from 292,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Casey’s General Stor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $163.99. About 176,879 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Donald Frieson, David Lenhardt, Allison Wing Appointed to Board; 10/04/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – ELECTION OF JUDY SCHMELING AS A CLASS lll DIRECTOR, EFFECTIVE MARCH 29, 2018; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Tax Cuts and Jobs Act Generated 3Q Benefit of $175 Million, or About $4.60/Share; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q EPS $5.08; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: H. Lynn Horak Appointed Chairman; 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – H. LYNN HORAK APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 13/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Set to Open First Store in Michigan; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 13/03/2018 – Casey’s Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc for Mar. 20; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s Appoints New Board Member

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptiv Plc by 14,466 shares to 11,265 shares, valued at $895,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) by 7,520 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,172 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $165,816 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerville Kurt F reported 2,771 shares. Westpac invested in 72,362 shares. Boston Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) or 3,925 shares. 46,410 were accumulated by Mariner Ltd Limited Liability Company. Welch & Forbes Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Foster And Motley invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). 142,231 are owned by Metropolitan Life Insurance New York. Blue Chip Prtnrs reported 39,222 shares. Tdam Usa Inc accumulated 0.05% or 6,951 shares. Fca Tx accumulated 15,838 shares. Ipswich Inv Inc holds 3,380 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Inc Ny invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cheviot Value Ltd Co owns 18,033 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Limited Liability holds 598,909 shares. Lincoln Cap Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.56% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CASY shares while 90 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.49% less from 33.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) for 200 shares. Sit Investment has 5,675 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 8,764 shares. Mariner Lc holds 3,075 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Llc accumulated 90,099 shares. Loomis Sayles And LP holds 0.02% in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) or 76,374 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 73,521 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Paradigm Asset Llc reported 200 shares. Regions Financial owns 4,625 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard Gru holds 3.66 million shares. Franklin Resource reported 9,775 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Eulav Asset owns 48,900 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY). Two Sigma Securities Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,984 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Llc holds 209,700 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio.

