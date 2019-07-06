Bowling Portfolio Management Increases Holding in Amgen (AMGN); Citigroup (C) Shareholder Brave Asset Management Has Upped Position by $468,348

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 34.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 3,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 15,228 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89M, up from 11,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 2.23 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/05/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O SETS LIST PRICE FOR AIMOVIG MIGRAINE DRUG AT $6,900 PER YEAR, OR $575 PER MONTH; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA

Brave Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 151.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Asset Management Inc bought 7,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,554 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $781,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 8.77M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 30/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Head of Markets for Saudi Arabia Is Said to Leave; 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI; 22/03/2018 – Citi sets restrictions on gun sales by retail clients; 10/04/2018 – VENATOR MATERIALS PLC VNTR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $28; 13/03/2018 – INSIGHT-As copper booms, miners take hunt to Mongolian dunes; 13/04/2018 – On Friday, a number of U.S. banks are due to report their latest earnings, including Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo; 20/03/2018 – GHANA AGRICULTURE MINISTER AKOTO SAYS IN BROADCAST ON CITI FM; 16/05/2018 – GHANA SETS UP BODY TO OVERSEE OPEN BID FOR OIL BLOCS: CITI FM; 09/03/2018 – Oversight Dems: Warren, Cummings, Carper, and Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Loans to Kushner Business; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Focused Wealth holds 1% or 53,247 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin Corp reported 0.57% stake. 25,119 were reported by Culbertson A N Co. Highland Mgmt Llc accumulated 1.23% or 261,363 shares. Jennison Assoc Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 2.55M shares. Benjamin F Edwards & owns 0.05% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 9,494 shares. Mondrian Ptnrs owns 144,113 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Tillar, a Alabama-based fund reported 22,729 shares. Condor Cap owns 32,240 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Management, a Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 261,199 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc reported 6,044 shares. Qv Investors has invested 5.5% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Lodge Hill Capital Limited Liability Com has 1.36% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 80,000 shares. 5.21 million were reported by Barclays Public Limited. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 3.41% or 82,500 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was sold by Hu W. Bradford.

Brave Asset Management Inc, which manages about $193.32M and $179.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 60,359 shares to 46,789 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 19,868 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,112 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6,779 shares to 2,216 shares, valued at $397,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 46,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,005 shares, and cut its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 597,346 were accumulated by Proshare Advsr Limited Co. Advisors Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 8,346 shares. Menora Mivtachim Hldgs Ltd has 126,715 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Opus Cap Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Massmutual Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 15,193 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 288,454 shares. Madison Inv invested in 0.17% or 47,606 shares. Hennessy Advsrs Inc has 41,200 shares. Benin Mgmt Corp has 0.19% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 378,147 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0.43% or 94,355 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gideon Capital Advisors has 0.17% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx invested in 12,201 shares. Meyer Handelman Company holds 112,123 shares. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Com has 3.96 million shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.

