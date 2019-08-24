Bowling Portfolio Management Increased Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Holding by $1.35 Million; Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) Holder Carderock Capital Management Raised Holding

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 67.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 3,291 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 8,187 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36 million, up from 4,896 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $8.17 during the last trading session, reaching $286.85. About 722,153 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 16/05/2018 – Dupixent® (dupilumab) showed positive Phase 3 results in adolescents with inadequately controlled moderate-to-severe atopic de; 29/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi’s Dupixent (dupilumab) Drug Analysis 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECT U.S. REGULATORY SUBMISSION FOR DIABETIC RETINOPATHY LATER THIS YEAR; 21/05/2018 – Sanofi: New England Journal of Medicine publishes two positive Phase 3 trials showing Dupixent® (dupilumab) improved moderate-to-severe asthma; 02/05/2018 – A tiny biotech’s plot to frustrate Regeneron and Sanofi runs into a safety problem; 21/03/2018 – REGENERON & ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS REPORT PACT TO DISCOVER NEW; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI TO CUT DRUG PRICE, TARGET HIGH-RISK PATIENTS; 16/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Share First Positive Clinical Data for Cemiplimab in Advanced Non-small Cell Lung Cancer at ASCO; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS

Carderock Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Cl A (ACN) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carderock Capital Management Inc bought 3,027 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 46,466 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.18M, up from 43,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $123.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.81. About 2.18 million shares traded or 21.49% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – AGREED TO ACQUIRE SHANGHAI-BASED HO COMMUNICATION, A FULL-SERVICE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY IN CHINA; 23/05/2018 – Financial Terms of Accenture-HO Communication Deal Weren’t Disclosed; 13/03/2018 – Modernizing FCC Siting Rules Would Jumpstart 5G Investment & Deployment; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – COMPANY DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – TRANSACTION WILL NOT HAVE A MATERIAL EFFECT ON ITS FISCAL 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS; 20/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Inaugural IDC MarketScape on Worldwide Procurement as a Service Report; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) by 7,520 shares to 35,172 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 3,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,521 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $54.04 million activity.

More notable recent Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Baird Upgrades Regeneron Pharma (REGN) to Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Celgene, Gilead, Vertex, Sarepta and Regeneron – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent successful in late-stage pediatric dermatitis study – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Alnylam Adds on Sales, Looks to Pipeline for Further Growth – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Regeneron’s Bad Cholesterol Drug Aces Late-Stage Trial, Oncolytics Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Parker Fitzgerald – StreetInsider.com” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Interactive Reports Acquisition of INSITUM – StreetInsider.com” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture to Support Brandix Accelerate Journey to â€œFuture-Readyâ€ Its Operations – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

