Bowling Portfolio Management Increased Its Lpl Financial Holdings (LPLA) Stake; Service International Has 1.32 Sentiment

Service Corporation International (SCI) investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.40, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 153 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 116 sold and decreased their holdings in Service Corporation International. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 148.02 million shares, down from 150.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Service Corporation International in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 29 Reduced: 87 Increased: 107 New Position: 46.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA) stake by 382.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc acquired 25,331 shares as Lpl Financial Holdings Inc (LPLA)’s stock rose 5.97%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 31,957 shares with $2.23 million value, up from 6,626 last quarter. Lpl Financial Holdings Inc now has $7.25 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 897,497 shares traded or 30.98% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 17.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 28/03/2018 – Barron’s Recognizes Wayne von Borstel As A Leading National Advisor For 2018; 26/04/2018 – LPL Financial and 626 Financial Welcome Tom Anderton and Ryan Howard; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Had Been Negligent in Preventing Sale of Unregistered Securities; 21/03/2018 – lnfomart Data Centers Announces Sale of Three Data Centers and Management Company to lPl Partners; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Teachers Retirement holds 7,600 shares. Schroder Invest Management reported 12,969 shares. Jefferies Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Invesco Limited reported 0.06% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). 605 were reported by Advisory Network. Samlyn Capital Lc holds 2.27 million shares. 4,890 are held by Castleark Mgmt Lc. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 18,647 shares. Junto Cap Lp has 604,253 shares for 2.42% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 6,393 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisors Limited Co has 3,372 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Federated Pa holds 288,081 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,464 shares. Cipher Capital LP holds 0.02% or 3,030 shares in its portfolio. Southpoint Advsrs Limited Partnership invested in 2.19M shares or 6.47% of the stock.

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:LPLA) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LPL Financial Welcomes Charton Financial Group Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LPL Financial Welcomes PFP Financial & Insurance Services Corp. – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LPL Financial Welcomes Suffolk Federal Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial and Gladstone Wealth Group Welcome Ron Jaeger – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $6.33 million activity. 40,000 shares valued at $3.08M were sold by Kalbaugh John Andrew on Monday, February 11. The insider Gooley Thomas sold 43,440 shares worth $3.25M.

Among 2 analysts covering LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. LPL Financial had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 26 by Credit Suisse.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 13,073 shares to 51,872 valued at $4.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab U.S. Large (SCHX) stake by 52,180 shares and now owns 142,318 shares. Pnc Finl Svcs Group (NYSE:PNC) was reduced too.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $47.21. About 605,962 shares traded. Service Corporation International (SCI) has risen 13.72% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SCI News: 03/04/2018 – VantageScore Appoints Phillip W. Bracken to Lead Government and Mortgage Industry Relations; 19/04/2018 – Service Corporation International Honors 2017 Service Excellence Award Winners; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – FY REVENUE RMB48.49 BLN VS RMB 42.92 BLN; 22/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – UNIT WON BID FOR SIX SECTIONS OF PROJECT FOR CONSTRUCTION OF GAS PIPELINE, WITH A CONSTRUCTION PERIOD OF 18 MONTHS; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP 600871.SS – RECEIVED RESIGNATION LETTER FROM INDEPENDENT NON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR ZHANG HUAQIAO; 27/03/2018 – SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORP – WEI RAN PROPOSED TO BE APPOINTED AS A NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 29/05/2018 – Service Corp Intl Announces New Bd Appointments; 25/04/2018 – SERVICE CORPORATION INTERNATIONAL – CONTINUE TO EXPECT MID-SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE GROWTH IN CEMETERY PRENEED SALES PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR OF 2018; 21/05/2018 – Service Corp Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – Service Corporation International and the Archdiocese of New Orleans Announce New Funeral Home and Cemetery

Service Corporation International, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare services and products in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $8.60 billion. The firm operates through Funeral and Cemetery divisions. It has a 19.74 P/E ratio. The Company’s funeral service and cemetery activities comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and related businesses.

More notable recent Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) ROE Of 26%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Service Corporation International: Don’t Hold Your Breath For More Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Service Corporation International’s (NYSE:SCI) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Services Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 15, 2019.