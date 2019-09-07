Bowling Portfolio Management Holds Position in Packaging Of America (PKG); Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose While Ballentine Partners Raised Holding

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 5,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 38,603 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 33,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $100.61. About 832,516 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9993.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 59,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 60,560 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MSFT Filings: Microsoft Corp 8-K Filed On 2018-04-26; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints; 30/04/2018 – Microsoft Chairman John Thompson Becomes a VC at Lightspeed; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 10/04/2018 – Acerus Announces Settlement of Melnyk Litigation; 03/04/2018 – Electric lmp and Microsoft Partner to Accelerate Secure IoT and Simplify Connectivity for Industrial and Commercial Customers; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES IN 5 YR CLOUD COMPUTING PACT WITH MICROSOFT; 30/03/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Shifts Focus from Windows to Azure Cloud; 07/05/2018 – Reputation.com to Host Transform 2018 Conference Series May 17-18; 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) by 15,637 shares to 65,253 shares, valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 15,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,789 shares, and cut its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peapack Gladstone holds 0.63% or 140,938 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Of America reported 266 shares stake. Geode Capital Limited Liability Com holds 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 1.32 million shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 291,743 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 31 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bbva Compass Financial Bank Inc holds 0.06% or 10,013 shares. Magnetar Lc stated it has 2,064 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Iridian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Ct holds 51,169 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Co accumulated 3,637 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc owns 14,766 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial Grp has 0.07% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 4,146 are owned by U S. Synovus, Georgia-based fund reported 1,269 shares. Smithfield reported 893 shares. Pggm Invs invested in 157,300 shares.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78 billion and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 7,829 shares to 241,845 shares, valued at $45.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 31,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 626,217 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

