Bowling Portfolio Management Holding in Celgene (CELG) Raised by $2.27 Million; American Intl Group (AIG) Shareholder Camelot Portfolios Cut Its Stake

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 8,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 17,397 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $749,000, down from 25,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $55.13. About 2.85 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 09/05/2018 – AIG shareholders approve $43 mln pay package for CEO; 25/05/2018 – AIG’s Small CLO Purchase Shows Risk-Retention’s Enduring Damage; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-AIG names Mark Lyons as chief actuary for general insurance; 04/04/2018 – AIG and Athene Executive Joins Denim® as CTO; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Net Investment Income From Insurance Companies Fell 9% to $3.3 Billion; 29/05/2018 – AIG Expands Presence in Pension Risk Transfer Market; 02/05/2018 – AIG Adjusted Book Value Per Common Share Was $56.10; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXTENDS LOSSES IN REGULAR SESSION, LAST DOWN 8.7 PCT ON TRACK FOR BIGGEST ONE-DAY PCT DROP SINCE FEB 2017; 27/03/2018 – AIG paid new CEO Duperreault $43.1 mln in 2017 -filing; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 48.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 24,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The institutional investor held 73,782 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.96 million, up from 49,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $94.07. About 2.46 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International; 30/05/2018 – DENALI THERAPEUTICS: EARLY EXERCISE OF OPTION TO BUY F-STAR; 06/04/2018 – Check out today’s peer review: Abeona appoints new chief as Timothy Miller moves to CSO; Maxine Gowen passes Trevena baton to Carrie Bourdow; Scott Smith out in Celgene revamp; 21/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: EVOTEC AND CELGENE ENTER INTO STRATEGIC ONCOLOGY PARTNERSHIP; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 04/05/2018 – CELGENE SEES SUBMITTING OZANIMOD NDA IN 1Q 2019; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Celgene Corporation (CELG) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 10,643 shares to 16,001 shares, valued at $769,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 7,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,826 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Polaris Inds Inc (NYSE:PII) by 13,410 shares to 13,710 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) by 252,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 257,604 shares, and has risen its stake in Tata Mtrs Ltd (NYSE:TTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.