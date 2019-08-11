Bowling Portfolio Management Has Upped Position in Oshkosh (OSK) by $1.83 Million as Stock Value Rose; Mercury Genl New (MCY) Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 24,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 70,789 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32M, up from 46,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $74.11. About 475,490 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.34, REV VIEW $7.31 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 03/05/2018 – xG Technology’s IMT Vislink Partners with Frontline Communications on Customized Newsnet® Mobile Demo Vehicle; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Mercury Genl Corp New (MCY) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 11,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.43% . The institutional investor held 206,079 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.32 million, down from 217,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Mercury Genl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $54.77. About 191,099 shares traded. Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) has risen 15.50% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical MCY News: 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss/Shr 77c; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Rev $783.2M; 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $861.3M; 12/03/2018 Mercury General Volume Jumps More Than Five Times 20 Day Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Mercury General Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MCY); 30/04/2018 – MERCURY GENERAL 1Q OPER EPS 7C, EST. 48C (2 EST.); 02/05/2018 – Mercury General Chief Information Officer Allan Lubitz Resigns; 30/04/2018 – Mercury General 1Q Loss $42.6M

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.31 million activity. Shares for $393,521 were sold by Nerenhausen Frank R.. Jones Wilson R sold $1.26M worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) on Tuesday, February 12.