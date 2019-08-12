Bowling Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Valero Energy (VLO) Stake; Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) Shorts Increased By 0.36%

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had an increase of 0.36% in short interest. NVO’s SI was 2.79M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.36% from 2.78 million shares previously. With 1.34M avg volume, 2 days are for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s short sellers to cover NVO’s short positions. The SI to Novo Nordisk A/S’s float is 0.15%. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $50.27. About 1.95 million shares traded or 31.79% up from the average. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 21/05/2018 – Novo’s Saxenda Falls After 4-Wk Rise, Contrave Declines: Obesity; 19/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK PRESENTS PHASE 2 DATA ON SEMAGLUTIDE INJECTION; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A…; 30/05/2018 – THERAPEUTICSMD ANNOUNCES FDA APPROVAL OF TX-004HR: IMVEXXY™ (ESTRADIOL VAGINAL INSERTS), THE LOWEST DOSE VAGINAL ESTROGEN PRODUCT APPROVED FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATE TO SEVERE DYSPAREUNIA, A; 04/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK-AS PART OF UPTO DKK 14 BLN 2018 SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME, CO INITIATED NEW SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAMME FOR AN AMOUNT OF UP TO DKK 2.7 BLN; 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 23/05/2018 – Epigen Biosciences Enters a Collaboration to License Its LPA1 Receptor Small Molecule Program to Novo Nordisk a/s for Up to $200M; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: FDA OKS INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR; 09/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Rise; Obesity Market Up 8%; 23/05/2018 – EPIGEN IN PACT TO LICENSE LPA1 RECEPTOR PROGRAM TO NOVO NORDISK

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Valero Energy Corp (VLO) stake by 63.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 18,200 shares as Valero Energy Corp (VLO)’s stock declined 5.04%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 10,567 shares with $896,000 value, down from 28,767 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp now has $32.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.85. About 3.79 million shares traded or 14.78% up from the average. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 26/04/2018 – Valero Energy 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $138M; 27/03/2018 – Valero Memphis refinery hydrogen plant operation cut back; 06/03/2018 – VALERO THREE RIVERS REFINERY EMISSIONS EVENT REPORT; 19/04/2018 – LILLIAN RIOJAS, VALERO SPOKESWOMAN, COMMENTS BY EMAIL; 19/04/2018 – Valero’s Port Arthur, Texas, refinery running at 10 pct above capacity; 25/04/2018 – Valero Sunray, Texas refinery restarts hydrocracker; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 20/04/2018 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI WEST REFINERY HAS EMISSIONS REPORT; 04/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference; 08/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: VALERO MARKETING AND SUPPLY COMPANY AND VALERO RAIL PARTNERS, LLC V. UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company has market cap of $118.15 billion. It operates in two divisions, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. It has a 20.42 P/E ratio. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) stake by 24,459 shares to 70,789 valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 6,317 shares and now owns 51,750 shares. Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Llc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 48,067 shares or 1.26% of all its holdings. Parametric Associates Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.18% or 2.45 million shares. Skba Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 5,550 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Bridges Mgmt stated it has 0.02% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Northern Tru Corporation has invested 0.13% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.2% or 134,654 shares in its portfolio. Carlson Capital Limited Partnership holds 153,600 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 52,240 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust reported 95,287 shares. Shufro Rose And Co Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 6,350 shares. Security Natl Tru Co holds 0.02% or 900 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.27% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Midas Corporation reported 19,325 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Capstone Invest Lc owns 11,751 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $84,970 activity. Waters Stephen M bought $42,485 worth of stock or 500 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy has $110 highest and $9200 lowest target. $100.40’s average target is 27.33% above currents $78.85 stock price. Valero Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 6. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Raymond James maintained the shares of VLO in report on Friday, April 26 with “Outperform” rating. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, May 14. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”.

Analysts await Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 9.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.01 per share. VLO’s profit will be $750.08M for 10.89 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.51 actual EPS reported by Valero Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.87% EPS growth.