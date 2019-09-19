Bowling Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Its First Merchants (FRME) Stake; Sony (SNE) Shorts Increased By 36.31%

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased First Merchants Corp (FRME) stake by 70.92% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 28,985 shares as First Merchants Corp (FRME)’s stock rose 9.44%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 11,884 shares with $450,000 value, down from 40,869 last quarter. First Merchants Corp now has $2.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 134,910 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 17.50% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.50% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Merchants Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRME); 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q EPS 74C, EST. 70C; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) had an increase of 36.31% in short interest. SNE’s SI was 3.89M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 36.31% from 2.85 million shares previously. With 1.81 million avg volume, 2 days are for Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE)’s short sellers to cover SNE’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $59.11. About 809,647 shares traded. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 26/04/2018 – Apple and Sony rely on components from South Korea; 10/04/2018 – Teledyne DALSA’s New Area Cameras Feature Sony IMX250-MZR Polarized Image Sensor; 27/04/2018 – TABLE-Sony 6758.T -2017/18 group results (SEC); 27/04/2018 – Sony Generated Largest Operating Profit to Date in FY2017; 02/04/2018 – Sony resumes vinyl records production in Japan; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Sony’s Ratings To Baa2/P-2 From Baa3/P-3, Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – SONY EXPECTS TO BOOK GAIN IN 1Q ON SALE, VALUATION OF SPOTIFY; 28/03/2018 – The Japan Times: Sony looks to boost highly skilled workforce with 5% pay rises and record bonuses; 20/04/2018 – FORTUNE: Breaking Bud brewer responds to Sony lawsuit; 25/04/2018 – CVW:TERMINATION OF COOPERATION PACT WITH SONY LIFE

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 8.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.83 per share. FRME’s profit will be $42.63M for 12.89 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 12 investors sold FRME shares while 64 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.41 million shares or 1.15% more from 35.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Llc owns 23,881 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 2,253 are held by Optimum Invest Advisors. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 6,800 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein LP reported 70,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 5,754 shares. 28,262 were reported by Susquehanna International Gp Limited Liability Partnership. Morgan Stanley has 65,651 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Raymond James Finance Service Advsr, Florida-based fund reported 10,369 shares. The Ohio-based Park Natl Corp Oh has invested 0.16% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Fcg Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 68,577 shares. United Cap Advisers Limited Company holds 8,409 shares. First Bankshares invested in 0.44% or 75,779 shares. Natixis reported 39,477 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Commerce Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 3,100 shares.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $12,987 activity. $507 worth of stock was bought by Sherman Patrick A on Monday, June 3. Lehman Gary bought $1,663 worth of stock.

More notable recent First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About First Merchants Corporation’s (NASDAQ:FRME) Upcoming 0.7% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “First Merchants Corporation Announces Revised Record Date for September Dividend Payment – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Allstate, MGIC Investment and First Merchants – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) were released by: Crainsdetroit.com and their article: “Monroe-based MBT Financial, Indiana-based First Merchants complete merger – Crain’s Detroit Business” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – Liberty Tax Agrees To Pay 44% More For Sears Hometown And Outlet Stores – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. First Merchants has $4400 highest and $42 lowest target. $43’s average target is 9.69% above currents $39.2 stock price. First Merchants had 2 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 9 by Stephens.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Cadence Design Systems In (NASDAQ:CDNS) stake by 53,311 shares to 73,491 valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 5,481 shares and now owns 21,540 shares. Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) was raised too.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $73.66 billion. The firm offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions. It has a 12.43 P/E ratio. It also develops, produces, markets, and distributes recorded music; publishes music; and produces and distributes animation titles, game applications based on animation titles, and various services for music and visual products.