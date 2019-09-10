Bowling Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake as Stock Rose; Kylin Management Upped Its Holding in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by $31.21 Million

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 13.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 7,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 48,826 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.37M, down from 56,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $127.51. About 1.31 million shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $8.45B TO $8.75B; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named President of HCA’s Far West Division; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 08/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $112. About 706,537 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500. Some Historical EDU News: 26/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $83; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Sees 4Q Rev $661.4M-$680.9M; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology 3Q Rev $618M; 24/05/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CLSA CUTS TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE $0.43; 24/04/2018 – NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC EDU.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110.20 FROM $103.00 ; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education 3Q Net $68.4M; 24/04/2018 New Oriental Education 3Q Adj EPS 57c; 24/04/2018 – New Oriental Education and Technology Revenue Up 7.7% Year Over Year; 24/04/2018 – Correct: New Oriental Education and Technology Revenues Up 41.2% Year Over Year

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $31,024 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Wright And Associates holds 11,460 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Huntington Bancorporation holds 0.01% or 5,356 shares in its portfolio. Miles Capital Inc holds 0.9% or 7,936 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Cap Management owns 659,013 shares. Grp has 0.06% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 26,692 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1.00 million shares. Moreover, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Limited Liability Co has 0.13% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Prelude Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,507 shares. Moreover, Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 23,220 shares. Financial Architects holds 0.5% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,198 shares. Glenmede Na invested in 4,617 shares or 0% of the stock. Connor Clark Lunn Management has invested 0.16% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Glenview Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 4.94% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 4.24 million shares. Checchi Capital Advisers holds 0.04% or 2,939 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 earnings per share, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $692.30M for 14.97 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.