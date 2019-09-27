Bowling Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Par Capital Management Raised Boyd Gaming (BYD) Stake

Par Capital Management Inc increased Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) stake by 7.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Par Capital Management Inc acquired 165,000 shares as Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD)’s stock declined 4.71%. The Par Capital Management Inc holds 2.36M shares with $63.56M value, up from 2.19 million last quarter. Boyd Gaming Corp now has $2.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $24.33. About 1.14 million shares traded or 3.54% up from the average. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Rev $606.1M; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q EPS 36c; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 09/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Allegheny Technologies, Swift Transportation, Boyd Gaming, DSW, The Cheesecake Fact; 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming Sees Deal Closing By End 2

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) stake by 15.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 5,605 shares as Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)’s stock declined 5.48%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 30,330 shares with $2.32M value, down from 35,935 last quarter. Exxon Mobil Corp now has $300.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $70.97. About 7.85 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 03/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Punished for Departing From Big Oil’s Austerity Hymnal; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 08/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Shell’s U.S. shale output plans prioritize oil over natgas; 07/03/2018 – EXXON V-P CHAPMAN COMMENTS AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $82.5; 15/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Weathering Trump’s skepticism, US officials still fighting global warming; 08/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) stake by 23,731 shares to 38,388 valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) stake by 52,535 shares and now owns 109,579 shares. Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Albion Ut has 0.21% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 21,065 shares. Mutual Of Omaha National Bank Wealth Mngmt owns 1% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 40,552 shares. Grace & White New York invested in 0.76% or 43,427 shares. Delaware-based Cypress Capital Mngmt has invested 2.36% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Kistler holds 1.75% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 60,106 shares. Ruffer Llp holds 5.93% or 3.32M shares. Financial Consulate holds 0.47% or 13,574 shares. Johnson Financial invested in 0.51% or 74,728 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 4,830 shares in its portfolio. Cim Invest Mangement accumulated 20,474 shares. Carlson Capital LP invested 0.52% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 30,573 are owned by Park Avenue Ltd. Roberts Glore & Com Incorporated Il holds 1.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 21,975 shares. South Street Advsrs Limited, a New York-based fund reported 25,853 shares. Trust Company Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 1.3% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exxon Mobil Has A Strong Growth Plan – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Upstream Segment Will Continue to Drive Growth for XOM Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Forget ConocoPhillips, ExxonMobil Is a Better Dividend Stock – The Motley Fool” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil to sell Norway upstream assets for $4.5B – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.50 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Exxon Mobil has $9000 highest and $7300 lowest target. $81.17’s average target is 14.37% above currents $70.97 stock price. Exxon Mobil had 13 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $84 target. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $7500 target in Friday, August 23 report. On Wednesday, April 3 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform”. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold BYD shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 73.65 million shares or 3.42% more from 71.22 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. One Trading Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 2,048 shares. Retirement Of Alabama has 0.01% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Moreover, Pinnacle Ltd has 0.77% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 9,989 shares. Long Pond Limited Partnership stated it has 585,332 shares. Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 12,688 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.01% or 774,825 shares in its portfolio. Next Financial Gp holds 0.01% or 2,496 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Inc has 0.02% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 1,904 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement accumulated 105,111 shares. Pnc Serv Grp Inc owns 4,763 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank owns 12,797 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Invesco stated it has 1.83M shares. Fmr Ltd Company reported 6.44 million shares stake. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 14,973 shares.

More notable recent Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Las Vegas M&A picks up – Seeking Alpha” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Boyd Gaming, FanDuel Group Launch Sports Betting In Indiana, Iowa… – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.