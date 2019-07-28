Bowling Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Everest Re Group LTD (RE) Stake as Share Value Rose; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Has Increased Position in Union Pac Com (UNP)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (UNP) by 40% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,773 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 4,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.62M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 07/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MO; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 10:45 AM; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/07/2018 04:20 PM; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Pacific Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNP); 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC TO BE 100% INSTALLED BY YR END 2018

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (RE) by 32.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 3,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,521 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.62 million, down from 11,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Everest Re Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $4 during the last trading session, reaching $259.52. About 208,461 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 9.41% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.98% the S&P500. Some Historical RE News: 09/04/2018 – EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF THE UNITED STATES LAUNCHES REINSURANCE PROGRAMME TO PROVIDE ADDITIONAL $1 BLN IN LOSS COVERAGE FOR AIRCRAFT FINANCING DEALS -ARRANGER AON BENFIELD; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.75 BLN VS $1.48 BLN; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q OPER EPS $5.34, EST. $5.33; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE GROUP – QTRLY SHR $5.11; 30/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirmd Everest Re Group And Subs; Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Everest Re Says It Will Invest in Hudson Structured’s New Fund; 16/05/2018 – Everest Re Group Announces Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Everest Re Group Sees $100M in Estimated Catastrophe Loss Estimate for 1Q; 25/04/2018 – EVEREST RE 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $138.3M; 25/04/2018 – Everest Re 1Q EPS $5.11

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young And accumulated 16,539 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% or 1,097 shares. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Corp Mi accumulated 374 shares. 61,263 are owned by Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). American Research & Management holds 0.01% or 200 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mngmt reported 5,515 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 192,780 shares. 465,234 are held by Marathon Asset Mngmt Llp. Ing Groep Nv invested in 0.03% or 9,066 shares. Carlson Cap reported 2,288 shares stake. Caprock Group Incorporated reported 4,497 shares stake. Chemung Canal invested in 38,971 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt stated it has 0% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Sheets Smith Wealth Management invested in 0.5% or 13,766 shares.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Pacific: Hats Off – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Falls as Netflix Drags on Tech Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Union Pacific’s Intermodal Service Took Hit During Second Quarter – Benzinga” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 38,702 shares to 57,044 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 4,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

More notable recent Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What TopBuild Corp.’s (NYSE:BLD) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA) Is Yielding 3.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Many Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE:BOH) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold RE shares while 130 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 34.75 million shares or 10.20% less from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis holds 0% or 3,149 shares. Boston holds 2.58M shares. 54,960 are owned by Majedie Asset Mgmt Limited. Csat Advisory LP accumulated 152 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc accumulated 203,668 shares or 0% of the stock. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2,200 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd owns 2,757 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 55,925 are owned by Boussard & Gavaudan Inv Management Limited Liability Partnership. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.01% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Howe And Rusling reported 0% in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE). Old Retail Bank In accumulated 0.02% or 1,794 shares. Huntington Bank has 471 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa invested in 0.14% or 261,124 shares. Btim has 7,760 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association owns 0.01% invested in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) for 16,757 shares.