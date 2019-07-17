Bowling Portfolio Management Has Trimmed Abbvie (ABBV) Stake; Pilgrims Pride (PPC) Shorts Raised By 8.08%

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Abbvie Inc (ABBV) stake by 20.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 13,073 shares as Abbvie Inc (ABBV)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 51,872 shares with $4.18M value, down from 64,945 last quarter. Abbvie Inc now has $102.24B valuation. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.16. About 8.92M shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 25.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ROVA-T DEMONSTRATED SINGLE AGENT RESPONSES IN ADVANCED SCLC PATIENTS; 12/03/2018 – ADVAXIS – FDA NOTIFIED IND FOR PHASE 1/2 COMBO STUDY OF AXALIMOGENE FILOLISBAC WITH IMFINZI FOR HPV-ASSOCIATED CANCERS WAS PLACED ON CLINICAL HOLD; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2; 10/04/2018 – AbbVie: FDA Requires Extended Time for Review of Additional Info in New Drug Application; 31/05/2018 – ABBVIE TO PRESENT NEW DATA FROM SEVERAL INVESTIGATIONAL STUDIES; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 13/03/2018 – Porges on elagolix: $1.4B is coming $ABBV

Pilgrims Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) had an increase of 8.08% in short interest. PPC’s SI was 3.36M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 8.08% from 3.11M shares previously. With 1.19M avg volume, 3 days are for Pilgrims Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC)’s short sellers to cover PPC’s short positions. The SI to Pilgrims Pride Corporation’s float is 6.35%. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $25.97. About 463,732 shares traded. Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) has risen 36.68% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PPC News: 11/04/2018 – PPC CEO JOHANN CLAASSEN COMMENTS IN INTERVIEW; 26/04/2018 – Mesirow Financial Advises Pactech Packaging LLC On Its Sale To ProAmpac LLC, A Company Owned By PPC Partners; 24/04/2018 – JBS USA Names Lance Kotschwar Head of Ethics and Compliance; 27/04/2018 – ENTERGY CUTS PILGRIM REACTOR TO 97% POWER FOR REPAIRS: OPERATOR; 20/04/2018 – PPC SAYS STEPHAN OLIVIER WON’T BECOME A DIRECTOR; 25/05/2018 – Greece’s PPC calls investors to express interest for coal-fired units; 07/03/2018 – Pilgrim’s Pride Closes $500.0 million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PPC BROADBAND, INC. v. CORNING OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1347 – 2018-03-13; 11/05/2018 – PILGRIM’S CEO LOVETTE SAYS LABOR `MUCH TIGHTER’ THAN YEAR AGO; 15/05/2018 – PILGRIM REACTOR CUT FOR SCHEDULED CONDENSER WORK: OPERATOR

Investors sentiment is 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 73 investors sold ABBV shares while 627 reduced holdings. only 134 funds opened positions while 450 raised stakes. 962.74 million shares or 3.37% less from 996.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.02% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.43% or 125,442 shares. Natixis Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.3% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) for 430,695 shares. Deprince Race Zollo accumulated 263,169 shares. 8,350 were reported by Oakworth Capital. Weiss Multi has 0.01% invested in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Cadence Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 68,547 shares. Trust Of Oklahoma holds 0% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 6,710 shares. Legacy Private Trust Company reported 0.49% stake. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 249,400 shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Grp Incorporated Inc accumulated 0.34% or 4.23M shares. Css Limited Liability Com Il reported 2,899 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northeast Investment Mngmt reported 9,387 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.57% or 117,600 shares in its portfolio. Fishman Jay A Mi accumulated 8,556 shares.

Analysts await AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.21 EPS, up 10.50% or $0.21 from last year’s $2 per share. ABBV’s profit will be $3.27 billion for 7.82 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by AbbVie Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.27% EPS growth.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 2,734 shares to 7,172 valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1. It also upped Broadcom Inc stake by 4,929 shares and now owns 21,743 shares. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) was raised too.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.65 million activity. AUSTIN ROXANNE S had bought 11,500 shares worth $776,250. Shares for $504,750 were bought by RAPP EDWARD J. CHASE WILLIAM J had bought 30,400 shares worth $2.05M on Wednesday, June 26.

Among 3 analysts covering AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AbbVie had 10 analyst reports since January 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, April 29. UBS reinitiated the shares of ABBV in report on Wednesday, January 23 with “Neutral” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ABBV in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating.

More notable recent AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “AbbVie (ABBV) Announces Acquisition of Mavupharma – StreetInsider.com” on July 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “If You Like AbbVie, You Should Be Buying Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AbbVie Shares Stumble – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AbbVie Gets Even More Complicated With Allergan – Seeking Alpha” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3 Things Investors Need To Know About AbbVie’s Future – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pilgrim’s Pride had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Jefferies.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold Pilgrim's Pride Corporation shares while 63 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 44.83 million shares or 0.17% less from 44.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Amalgamated State Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC) for 10,261 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications reported 966,241 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 257,995 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company accumulated 141,965 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Citigroup reported 0% of its portfolio in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). Utd Automobile Association holds 0% or 9,086 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Pilgrim's Pride Corporation (NASDAQ:PPC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 5,693 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company reported 375,828 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada Inc owns 200 shares. 205 are held by Tci Wealth Incorporated. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Co reported 57,250 shares.