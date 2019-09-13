Bowling Portfolio Management Has Raised Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) as Market Value Rose; Conagra Foods (CAG) Holding Has Boosted by Howard Capital Management

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (JAZZ) by 190.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 27,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% . The institutional investor held 41,244 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.88 million, up from 14,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.41. About 211,068 shares traded. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has declined 19.23% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical JAZZ News: 24/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Webcast Discussion of Data to be Presented at APSS; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.75-Adj EPS $13.25; 06/03/2018 Jazz Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation in Two Investor Conferences in March; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEEP 2018 Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – BI UK: Frustrated investors want rare disease drugmaker Jazz to sell its blockbuster sleep business; 08/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals Sees 2018 Rev $1.88B-$1.93B; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharma Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 19/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUAL-WEIGHT; 10/05/2018 – Jazz Pharmaceuticals to Highlight Breadth of Research in Narcolepsy and Excessive Sleepiness in Obstructive Sleep Apnea at SLEE; 23/03/2018 – JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC JAZZ.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Conagra Foods Inc (CAG) by 36.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 76,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 283,640 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.52M, up from 207,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Conagra Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $29.88. About 2.10 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – FTC TO SEEK TEMPORARY ORDER ON JM SMUCKER, CONAGRA DEAL; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS IT DISAGREES WITH FTC OBJECTION TO SALE OF WESSON OIL BRAND TO J.M. SMUCKER AND IS CONSIDERING ALL OPTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Details Of 2018 Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Webcast; 20/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Inc expected to post earnings of 56 cents a share – summary; 05/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Comments on FTC Position Regarding Proposed Acquisition of the Wesson® Oil Brand from Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees Repurchase of Approximately $1.1B Shrs in FY18; 05/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Working With Conagra to Assess Next Steps; 22/03/2018 – Daniel Crawford, CEO, President, and Director for Right On Brands, Inc. is Featured in an Exclusive New Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Working With J.M. Smucker to Review Options; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P also bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold CAG shares while 185 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 409.75 million shares or 1.67% less from 416.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Boys Arnold Company Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 10,750 shares. Coatue Mgmt Lc invested in 20,272 shares. Allstate owns 44,586 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Virtu Limited Liability Corp reported 26,253 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers has invested 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 6,176 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 497,423 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 61,396 shares. Rothschild Invest Il invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Colonial Trust holds 0.04% or 7,750 shares in its portfolio. The Switzerland-based Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.02% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cwm Ltd Liability accumulated 551 shares or 0% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust accumulated 16,000 shares. Next Finance Grp Inc reported 13,376 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold JAZZ shares while 105 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 50.63 million shares or 4.18% more from 48.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Epoch Inv Ptnrs Inc invested 0.02% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Piedmont Investment Advsr stated it has 3,681 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Management invested 0.16% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). First Hawaiian Retail Bank owns 4,240 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has 8,723 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 0.04% or 12,119 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested 0.01% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Lpl Fincl Lc reported 8,624 shares. Pggm Invests holds 0.04% or 51,110 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Next Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Victory Capital Management Incorporated reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 9,452 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Alphamark has invested 0% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). Mitsubishi Ufj & Corp has invested 0.03% in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $611.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 33,435 shares to 5,168 shares, valued at $493,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 3,828 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,472 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).