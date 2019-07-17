Bowling Portfolio Management Has Raised Its Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Stake; Sonoco Products Co (SON) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) stake by 78.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc acquired 4,545 shares as Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL)’s stock declined 16.80%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 10,365 shares with $1.60M value, up from 5,820 last quarter. Jones Lang Lasalle Inc now has $7.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $140.23. About 285,709 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 19.62% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.05% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 13/04/2018 – TABLE-Lasalle Logiport Reit 3466.T -6 MTH results; 03/05/2018 – JLL’s Blackbird proptech application secures US patent; 30/04/2018 – JLL arranges $305 million sale of 175 West Jackson in Chicago’s Loop; 19/04/2018 – JLL awarded Super Star status on the Global Outsourcing 100®; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Adj EPS 97c; 08/03/2018 – Jones Lang LaSalle Amends Bylaws to Provide for Proxy Access; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Rev $3.56B; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q EPS 88c; 21/03/2018 – JLL makes Linkedln’s Top Companies list again; 30/05/2018 – LASALLE MAKES DOUBLE PURCHASE FROM AVIVA INVESTORS

Sonoco Products Co (SON) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 159 funds increased or started new holdings, while 127 sold and reduced equity positions in Sonoco Products Co. The funds in our database now own: 72.30 million shares, down from 73.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Sonoco Products Co in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 25 Reduced: 102 Increased: 103 New Position: 56.

The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $64.16. About 627,803 shares traded or 55.84% up from the average. Sonoco Products Company (SON) has risen 22.42% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.99% the S&P500. Some Historical SON News: 30/05/2018 – Sonoco Implementing Price Increase for All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard Products; 26/04/2018 – Sonoco Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/03/2018 – Sonoco Products: Sees Growing Annual Rev to More Than $6B, Improving EBITDA to 16% Over Next 3 Yr; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO SEES FY BASE EPS $3.22 TO $3.32, EST. $3.21; 29/05/2018 – SONOCO SEES DEAL MODESTLY ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2018; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO TO BUY HIGHLAND PACKAGING SOLUTIONS; 10/04/2018 – SONOCO’S PACT TO LEASE PHARMAPORT BULK SHIPPERS; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – FULL-YEAR 2018 BASE EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.22 TO $3.32; 19/04/2018 – SONOCO CO. RAISES YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/03/2018 – SONOCO PRODUCTS CO – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN IN CASH

Analysts await Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) to report earnings on July, 18 before the open. They expect $0.96 EPS, up 3.23% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.93 per share. SON’s profit will be $96.04M for 16.71 P/E if the $0.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Sonoco Products Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.94% EPS growth.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company has market cap of $6.42 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. It has a 20.7 P/E ratio. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc holds 3.51% of its portfolio in Sonoco Products Company for 207,261 shares. Shufro Rose & Co Llc owns 368,966 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wespac Advisors Llc has 2.08% invested in the company for 48,848 shares. The Texas-based Brookmont Capital Management has invested 1.06% in the stock. Fruth Investment Management, a Texas-based fund reported 41,275 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has invested 0.13% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Lazard Asset Ltd Com holds 0.02% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) or 69,674 shares. Regions Financial accumulated 1,953 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0.03% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). South Dakota Council reported 18,900 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp invested in 30,160 shares or 0.05% of the stock. State Street Corp accumulated 1.62 million shares. Sumitomo Life holds 6,094 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Clark Capital Mngmt Gp owns 0.74% invested in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 200,842 shares. 81,109 were reported by Tiaa Cref Management Lc. Vanguard Grp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 6.71M shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 0% stake. Pzena Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Pinebridge LP invested in 0.01% or 4,001 shares. Century, Missouri-based fund reported 194,483 shares.