Bowling Portfolio Management Has Raised Graham Holdings Co (GHC) Position by $3.17 Million; Share Value Rose; As General Electric Co (GE) Valuation Rose, Kessler Investment Group Has Boosted by $1.91 Million Its Holding

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Graham Holdings Co (GHC) by 1511.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 4,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.17% . The institutional investor held 4,899 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.38M, up from 304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Graham Holdings Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $6.57 during the last trading session, reaching $697.17. About 17,677 shares traded. Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) has risen 32.28% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.28% the S&P500. Some Historical GHC News: 07/03/2018 – GRAHAM:HLC BOARD OF TRUSTEES VOTED TO APPROVE KAPLAN UNIV. DEAL; 27/04/2018 – Graham Holdings Company to Audiocast Annual Meeting Presentation; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to Inclusivity and Student Success; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS IN AMENDED CREDIT PACT FOR $300M 5-YR REVOLVER; 02/05/2018 – Graham Holdings 1Q Education Revenue $375.5M; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trump’s CIA pick faces tough grilling on Hill; 14/05/2018 – Kaplan Educational Foundation Honors Daniel R. Porterfield for Commitment to lnclusivity and Student Success; 19/03/2018 – EX-GHC CEO GRAHAM RESIGNS AS TRUSTEE FOR TRUST HOLDING 30K SHRS; 30/05/2018 – GRAHAM HOLDINGS – ON MAY 30, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR A U.S. $300 MLN FIVE-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/05/2018 – Graham Holdings to Use Proceeds to Redeem $400 Million Principal Amount of 7.250% Notes Due 2019

Kessler Investment Group Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 152440.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kessler Investment Group Llc bought 190,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 190,676 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.00 million, up from 125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kessler Investment Group Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 66.97M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 15/05/2018 – ADAGE BOOSTED GE, NKTR, LMT, XL, WRK IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – General Electric is at risk “both directly in terms of competitive cost pressures and indirectly in terms of the risk of reduced global economic activity,” says Deutsche Bank; 29/03/2018 – Buffett rumor can’t save GE from being the worst Dow performer in the first quarter; 20/04/2018 – GE DISTRIBUTED POWER INCL JENBACHER, WAUKESHA GAS-ENGINE OPS; 06/03/2018 – GE Transportation Expands Multimodal Data Connectivity Capabilities with project44 Collaboration; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 13/03/2018 – At GE, KPMG Keeps its 109-Year Streak Alive; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GOLDMAN, SACHS & CO LLC ACTING AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO CO; 16/05/2018 – GE AFFILIATES TO ACQUIRE STAKE IN AMU POWER’S KENYA COAL PLANT; 21/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $611.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 21,034 shares to 101,605 shares, valued at $3.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Brass & Copper Hldgs (NYSE:BRSS) by 9,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,600 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Graham Holdings Company Acquires Clyde’s Restaurant Group – Business Wire” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Assessing A Bullish Swing Play In Graham Holdings – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “SocialCode finds new DC home – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Kaplan Acquires the Healthcare Assets of Becker Professional Education – Business Wire” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Graham Holdings Company (NYSE:GHC) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $5.01 million activity. $88,300 worth of stock was bought by Timko Thomas S on Monday, August 19. 34,836 shares valued at $279,036 were bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. HORTON THOMAS W bought 55,248 shares worth $498,337. On Friday, August 23 the insider Seidman Leslie bought $50,700. CULP H LAWRENCE JR also bought $3.00M worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Monday, August 12.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “GE Announces Debt Tender Offers – Business Wire” on September 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Morgan Stanley reinstates coverage on GE – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Beyond Meat, eBay, GE, Uber And More – Yahoo Finance” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “GE Options Trader Braces for a Bigger Retreat – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Rises 3% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.71 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold GE shares while 599 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 5.00 billion shares or 2.64% more from 4.87 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc stated it has 125,936 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 4.55M are owned by Asset Mngmt One Communication Ltd. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd invested in 35,619 shares. Hemenway Tru Company Limited Liability accumulated 30,454 shares. Advisory Services Network Limited Liability has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Lodge Hill Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Farmers & Merchants Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 93,563 shares. Evermay Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 50,060 shares. Moreover, Horizon Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Farmers Trust has 122,296 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Hm Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 0.16% or 25,057 shares. Raymond James owns 3.40M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Ltd Liability Company, a New Jersey-based fund reported 20,420 shares. Fundx Inv Limited Com invested in 48,666 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Oarsman Cap holds 0.92% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 193,645 shares.