Bowling Portfolio Management Has Raised Domtar (UFS) Holding; Northeast Bancorp (NBN) Sentiment Is 0.96

Northeast Bancorp (NBN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.04, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio has dropped, as 25 institutional investors increased or opened new stock positions, while 26 sold and decreased their stakes in Northeast Bancorp. The institutional investors in our database reported: 4.40 million shares, up from 3.80 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Northeast Bancorp in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 19 Increased: 18 New Position: 7.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Domtar Corp (UFS) stake by 45.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc acquired 30,818 shares as Domtar Corp (UFS)’s stock declined 12.37%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 97,975 shares with $4.86M value, up from 67,157 last quarter. Domtar Corp now has $2.68 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $42.43. About 322,756 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 1.87% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.30% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 26/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Rapoport Academy Elementary in Waco, TX; 23/04/2018 – DJ Domtar Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UFS); 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 26/04/2018 – Domtar Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Domtar Corp. CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C; 09/05/2018 – Domtar Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) stake by 7,403 shares to 17,300 valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) stake by 15,637 shares and now owns 65,253 shares. Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

Among 3 analysts covering Domtar (NYSE:UFS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Domtar had 7 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 3 to “Underperform”. Goldman Sachs upgraded Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) rating on Friday, May 3. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $5600 target. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Wednesday, February 6.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $580,733 activity. Shares for $580,733 were sold by Garcia Michael Dennis on Wednesday, February 13.

Northeast Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Northeast Bank that provides banking services and products to individual and corporate clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $191.68 million. The companyÂ’s deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand deposit, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. It has a 10.29 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising automobile, boat, and recreational vehicle loans; and small business administration loans.

The stock increased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.2. About 23,553 shares traded or 13.87% up from the average. Northeast Bank (NBN) has declined 2.11% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.54% the S&P500. Some Historical NBN News: 10/04/2018 Northeast Bancorp Short-Interest Ratio Rises 14% to 22 Days; 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q Net $3.93M; 25/04/2018 – Northeast Bancorp 3Q EPS 43c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Northeast Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NBN)

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $220,545 activity.

Castine Capital Management Llc holds 4.14% of its portfolio in Northeast Bank for 645,681 shares. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc owns 296,444 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Price Michael F has 0.59% invested in the company for 231,637 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital, a Missouri-based fund reported 16,775 shares.

More notable recent Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Northeast Bank Announces Dates for Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Earnings Results and Conference Call – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Australia’s competition regulator takes Optus to court again – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “45 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Northeast Bancorp Reports Third Quarter Results and Declares Dividend – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 29, 2019.