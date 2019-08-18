Bowling Portfolio Management Has Raised Amazon (AMZN) Stake; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Shorts Lowered By 8.36%

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Amazon Inc (AMZN) stake by 13.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc acquired 592 shares as Amazon Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 4,844 shares with $8.63M value, up from 4,252 last quarter. Amazon Inc now has $886.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.93% or $16.45 during the last trading session, reaching $1792.57. About 3.05 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Better Ways for Jeff Bezos to Spend $131 Billion; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing its Prime subscription to $119 a year, an additional $2 billion in revenue; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Renews Prime Original, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, for Second Season on Prime Video Ahead of August 31 Global Series Debut, from Paramount Television, Skydance Television and Platinum Dunes; 19/04/2018 – Bezos Touts Amazon’s 100 Million Prime Members to Shareholders; 05/04/2018 – Amazon and UPS have been arguing over the post office’s cost structure through public filings with the Postal Regulatory Commission, the federal arm in charge of setting prices for the Postal Service; 10/05/2018 – Ari Levy: SCOOP: Amazon is building a ‘health & wellness’ team within Alexa as it aims to upend health care…; 01/05/2018 – Oath Selects AWS as Its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 04/04/2018 – Battling the Amazon Effect, Manufacturers Embrace the Role of Retailer; 22/05/2018 – Amazon has vast potential to expand in the financial services field, but it’s unlikely to build a “standalone” banking operation anytime soon, according to Goldman Sachs; 06/04/2018 – Don’t count on Amazon winning the $10 billion Defense Department deal — it’s still wide open

Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) had a decrease of 8.36% in short interest. XPO's SI was 11.16 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.36% from 12.18M shares previously. With 1.50 million avg volume, 7 days are for Xpo Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO)'s short sellers to cover XPO's short positions. The SI to Xpo Logistics Inc's float is 10.43%. The stock increased 2.75% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $66.83. About 929,375 shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500.

Among 10 analysts covering XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. XPO Logistics has $86 highest and $65 lowest target. $71.64’s average target is 7.20% above currents $66.83 stock price. XPO Logistics had 17 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. Stephens maintained the shares of XPO in report on Monday, August 5 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $71 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital given on Monday, August 5. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $65 target in Friday, April 5 report. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. As per Monday, August 5, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.

XPO Logistics, Inc. provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.16 billion. The companyÂ’s Transportation segment offers freight brokerage, last mile, drayage, expedite, less-than truckload, intermodal, truckload, and forwarding services; and time-critical, time-sensitive, or high priority freight shipment services. It has a 23.49 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics segment provides contract logistics services, including engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions, omni-channel distribution, reverse logistics, transportation management, freight bill audit and payment, lean manufacturing support, aftermarket support, and supply chain optimization solutions to firms and government agencies.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 82 investors sold XPO Logistics, Inc. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt Communications holds 27,414 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 28,097 shares. Rice Hall James & Ltd Llc has invested 0.64% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Pictet Asset Mngmt stated it has 22,456 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 152,741 shares. The Alabama-based Regions Fin has invested 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Kirr Marbach Ltd Liability In has 1.81% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 70,371 shares. Holt Cap Advsrs Llc Dba Holt Cap Prtn Ltd Partnership stated it has 26,735 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability invested in 58,067 shares. Icon Advisers Inc holds 8,000 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Lc has invested 0.24% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Venator Mgmt Limited owns 3.06% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 55,000 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Company reported 2.1% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Tci Wealth Advsrs, Arizona-based fund reported 978 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apriem Advsrs reported 5,017 shares. 186,218 were accumulated by Amp Cap Invsts Limited. Peregrine Asset Advisers has invested 2.71% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Arrow has invested 3.63% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Round Table Ltd Liability stated it has 0.44% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj invested in 5,000 shares or 3.96% of the stock. Insight 2811 Inc holds 113 shares. Hamel owns 278 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 1,470 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. First Bankshares Of Hutchinson holds 1.2% or 1,100 shares in its portfolio. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership accumulated 5,776 shares or 0.73% of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Co reported 2,033 shares stake. 15,500 are held by Weitz Invest Mngmt Incorporated. 4,889 were reported by Tiedemann Ltd Llc. Jefferies Group Llc holds 1,092 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK) stake by 8,330 shares to 17,955 valued at $1.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 7,276 shares and now owns 43,789 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was reduced too.