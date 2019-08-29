Bowling Portfolio Management Has Lowered Its Position in Lam Research (LRCX) by $1.21 Million as Market Value Rose; Rock Springs Capital Management LP Cut Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 75.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 6,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 2,216 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $397,000, down from 8,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.51 during the last trading session, reaching $203.28. About 1.05M shares traded. Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) has risen 11.06% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP – QTRLY DEFERRED REV BALANCE DOES NOT INCLUDE SHIPMENTS TO CUSTOMERS IN JAPAN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FOR ADJ. EPS $23-$25; 17/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP SHIPMENTS $3.000 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH REPORTS CAPITAL RETURN PROGRAM; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL ADJ. OPER MARGIN 32%-33%; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP LRCX.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $245 FROM $220; 24/04/2018 – Lam Research Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q EPS $4.77

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 12,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 591,000 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $146.13 million, down from 603,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $215.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.42 during the last trading session, reaching $227.35. About 4.72M shares traded or 30.84% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 13/03/2018 – DaVita Inc. Receives SEC Request for Additional Information Regarding Asset Sale to UnitedHealth; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adjusted Cash Flows From Operations $3.23B; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 06/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO JOIN BIDS FOR ENVISION HEALTHCARE UNIT; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.24% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Stephens Ar invested in 0.01% or 2,542 shares. Clark Estates Ny holds 0.58% or 21,000 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 0% stake. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability owns 166,076 shares. The Australia-based Commonwealth Bancshares Of has invested 0.07% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Bnp Paribas Asset owns 212,203 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Inc Llc has 0% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Strategic Glob Advsr Lc accumulated 35,409 shares or 1.33% of the stock. Tudor Invest Corp Et Al reported 29,342 shares. Blume Management has 365 shares. 29,686 are held by Texas Permanent School Fund. First Midwest Bank Division has invested 0.19% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Oppenheimer Communications owns 1,798 shares. 55,414 are held by Lazard Asset Mgmt.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 36,360 shares to 79,313 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,750 shares, and has risen its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

More notable recent Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Lam Research Rose 11.1% in July – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Semis gain after NVDA, AMAT beats – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: VRSN, EFX, LRCX – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Lam Research -1.7% on downside EPS view – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Buy The Dip In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why Investors Should Not Miss Out On The Entry Point In UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Highest-Rated Dow Stocks Right Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.59 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blueprint Medicines Corp by 61,342 shares to 275,000 shares, valued at $22.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc by 400,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation holds 0.9% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 46.54 million shares. Stillwater Cap Limited Company holds 2.4% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 44,501 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.68% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). M&R Management reported 3,256 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Williams Jones Associates Limited Company owns 18,707 shares. Vestor Cap Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.56% or 56,585 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 1.37% or 449,681 shares. Tci Wealth holds 1,416 shares. Moreover, Essex Fincl Svcs has 0.6% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,050 shares. The Kansas-based First Bancshares Of Hutchinson has invested 0.22% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Chesley Taft & Limited Liability Corp holds 77,437 shares. 6,796 are held by Fagan Assocs Inc. Arrow Fincl Corp holds 0.97% or 16,960 shares in its portfolio. Hennessy has 0.15% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Murphy Mngmt holds 0.46% or 12,187 shares.