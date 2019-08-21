Bowling Portfolio Management Has Lifted Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) Position By $699,930; Private Capital Management Lifted Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Stake By $339,425

Private Capital Management Llc increased Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI) stake by 2.87% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Private Capital Management Llc acquired 13,577 shares as Hometrust Bancshares Inc. (HTBI)’s stock rose 3.16%. The Private Capital Management Llc holds 487,123 shares with $12.28 million value, up from 473,546 last quarter. Hometrust Bancshares Inc. now has $459.85M valuation. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 26,448 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL) stake by 78.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc acquired 4,545 shares as Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (JLL)’s stock declined 4.70%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 10,365 shares with $1.60 million value, up from 5,820 last quarter. Jones Lang Lasalle Inc now has $6.98B valuation. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $135.51. About 349,647 shares traded. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) has declined 14.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JLL News: 12/04/2018 – MOVES-LaSalle Investment appoints Philip Nell as head of real returns funds; 08/05/2018 – JONES LANG 1Q ADJ EPS 97C, EST. 60C; 17/05/2018 – JONES LANG LASALLE – ON MAY 16, CO, UNITS EXECUTED AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED MULTICURRENCY CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED JUNE 21, 2016; 17/04/2018 – Sharenet: -Pebblebrook boosts offer for U.S. hotels owner LaSalle; 08/05/2018 – Jones Lang Lasalle 1Q Net $40.3M; 27/03/2018 – JLL Spark acquires SaaS-based real estate asset management company Stessa; 08/03/2018 – Jones Lang LaSalle Amends Bylaws to Provide for Proxy Access; 21/05/2018 – Blackstone Wins Battle for LaSalle With Pebblebrook Fighting On; 30/05/2018 – JLL’s CEO comments on LaSalle’s double acquisition from Aviva Investors; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold JLL shares while 92 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 40.69 million shares or 11.83% less from 46.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Bancorp, a Michigan-based fund reported 29,541 shares. Utah Retirement Systems owns 13,238 shares. Howe And Rusling invested in 0% or 29 shares. 122,640 were reported by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.06% or 3,100 shares in its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.02% in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). Parsec stated it has 8,332 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Pzena Limited Com has 3,100 shares. Convergence Investment Prns Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 8,386 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 80,749 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pictet Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL). 4.85 million are held by Blackrock Incorporated. Andra Ap holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) for 44,700 shares. Art Ltd Company holds 5,253 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Lc has 290 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) stake by 7,251 shares to 44,141 valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) stake by 3,996 shares and now owns 9,998 shares. Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jones Lang Lasalle Inc has $20600 highest and $17500 lowest target. $185.40’s average target is 36.82% above currents $135.51 stock price. Jones Lang Lasalle Inc had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by UBS. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Friday, May 10. Barclays Capital maintained Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) rating on Monday, February 25. Barclays Capital has “Buy” rating and $184 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Wednesday, April 17. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was upgraded by UBS to “Buy”.

More notable recent Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JLL named a Best Workplace for Innovators by Fast Company – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Commercial real estate finance firm enters Houston market with former JLL team – Houston Business Journal” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Jones Lang Lasalle Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CBRE recruits Marc Rampulla, Brian Saal to launch government properties practice – Washington – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

