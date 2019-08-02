Bowling Portfolio Management Has Lifted Its Conocophillips (COP) Stake; 8 Analysts Are Bullish Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) Last Week

Among 10 analysts covering Wix.com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Wix.com Ltd had 15 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, July 25. Barclays Capital maintained Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) on Thursday, February 21 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by SunTrust. The stock of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, February 21. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. As per Friday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Friday, May 17 with “Outperform”. Rosenblatt downgraded it to “Sell” rating and $73 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20. JMP Securities maintained Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) rating on Thursday, February 21. JMP Securities has “Buy” rating and $120 target. See Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) latest ratings:

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 33.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc acquired 18,736 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 74,610 shares with $4.98M value, up from 55,874 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $65.28B valuation. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $58.8. About 7.58 million shares traded or 22.23% up from the average. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 16/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Announces Successful Results of 2018 Winter Exploration and Appraisal Program in Alaska; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS WILL CONTINUE ENFORCING ACTIONS UNTIL IT RECEIVES PAYMENT FROM PDVSA IN RESPONSE TO NATIONALIZATION OF PROJECTS IN VENEZUELA; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data; 07/05/2018 – BONAIRE EXPECTS TO RECEIVE FUEL FROM PDVSA’S ISLAND TERMINAL BEFORE ITS 1-2 WEEKS OF INVENTORIES ARE EXHAUSTED -DUTCH GOV SPOKESMAN; 23/05/2018 – LIBYAN PROTESTORS SAY ASKED STAFF AT EASTERN WAHA OILFIELD TO SHUT DOWN OUTPUT, UNCLEAR WHETHER PRODUCTION STOPPED; 08/05/2018 – Venezuela’s PDVSA diverts crude tanker from Curacao -shipper, data; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Against Venezuelan Oil Company; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA suspends oil storage, shipping from Caribbean -source, data; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS TALKING WITH MIDSTREAM COMPANIES NOW ABOUT SECURING SPACE ON FUTURE PIPELINES OUT OF PERMIAN

The stock increased 0.43% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $149.16. About 671,678 shares traded or 8.03% up from the average. Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) has risen 53.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WIX News: 09/03/2018 Wix.com Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Ci Global Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in Wix.com; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 09/05/2018 – Wix Sees 2018 Rev $594M-$597M; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Rev $137.8M; 09/05/2018 – WIX.COM LTD WIX.O – SEES 2018 REVENUE $594 MLN – $597 MILLION; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Wix 1Q Loss/Shr 42c; 02/05/2018 – Wix.com Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 2.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 23 investors sold Wix.com Ltd. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 39.34 million shares or 5.02% more from 37.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intl Gru reported 4,813 shares. Andra Ap reported 10,300 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors reported 52 shares. Moreover, Jackson Square Prtn Ltd Liability Company has 1.08% invested in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Menora Mivtachim holds 2.7% or 833,289 shares in its portfolio. Nine Masts Limited has invested 0.07% in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Amp Ltd reported 16,211 shares stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX). Massachusetts Finance Svcs Ma owns 358,905 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc reported 38,444 shares. Jefferies Grp Limited Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) for 32,162 shares. 5,126 were reported by Stifel. Adirondack reported 0% stake. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0.02% or 8,949 shares in its portfolio. Steadfast Capital Lp reported 4.32% stake.

More notable recent Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Wix.com, Up Over 65% in 2019, Is Still a Buy – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wix Earnings: Revenue Jumps 27% – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Trade of the Day: Wix Stock Is Falling Into a Bearish Trap – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Wix.com (WIX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.44 billion. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal product is the Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and Website editing environment.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Dillon And Associate Incorporated invested in 0.07% or 3,070 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Tru Co has 0.05% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Dumont And Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd Co owns 0.3% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 10,566 shares. Check Cap Management Ca invested in 0.01% or 3,604 shares. First has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Granite Investment Partners Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Captrust invested in 0.09% or 34,142 shares. Paradigm Asset Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 18,000 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Ltd Com reported 0.08% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Massachusetts-based Contravisory Inv Mngmt has invested 0.02% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg has invested 0.31% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Broderick Brian C accumulated 0.14% or 5,938 shares. Stelac Advisory Llc has 0.05% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1,755 shares.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Chubb Limited stake by 9,922 shares to 8,628 valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 7,276 shares and now owns 43,789 shares. Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) was reduced too.