Bowling Portfolio Management Has Lifted Domtar (UFS) Holding; Capital International Decreased Its American Tower (Reit) (AMT) Position

Capital International Inc decreased American Tower Corp (Reit) (AMT) stake by 35.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Capital International Inc sold 7,899 shares as American Tower Corp (Reit) (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Capital International Inc holds 14,356 shares with $2.83 million value, down from 22,255 last quarter. American Tower Corp (Reit) now has $98.37B valuation. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $222.22. About 868,763 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Domtar Corp (UFS) stake by 45.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc acquired 30,818 shares as Domtar Corp (UFS)’s stock declined 6.89%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 97,975 shares with $4.86 million value, up from 67,157 last quarter. Domtar Corp now has $2.19B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $34.91. About 571,290 shares traded. Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) has declined 11.76% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical UFS News: 23/03/2018 – Domtar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 24/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to Ashdown Elementary School for New Books; 27/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation Gives Away Free Tree Seedlings to the Ashdown, AR Community to Celebrate Earth Week; 13/04/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant to CG Johnson Elementary School for New Books; 12/05/2018 – HDIS & The Student Conservation Association Revitalize Kirkwood Park in Kirkwood, MO For Community Project Sponsored by the Domtar Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 01/05/2018 – DOMTAR 1Q ADJ EPS 87C, EST. 74C; 01/05/2018 – Domtar 1Q Net $54M; 08/03/2018 Domtar Improves the Paper Trail, Providing Increased Supply Chain Transparency for Pulp and Paper Products

Capital International Inc increased Noah Holdings Ltd Cl A Adr (NYSE:NOAH) stake by 8,100 shares to 475,200 valued at $23.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) stake by 3,485 shares and now owns 6,732 shares. Hp Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Mgmt invested in 1,090 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Prio Wealth Lp accumulated 2,373 shares. Kings Point Cap Management has invested 2.47% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kcm Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,355 shares. Fuller Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc reported 1,140 shares. Tdam Usa owns 0.02% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,532 shares. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reported 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Mechanics Savings Bank Department holds 4,610 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Grand Jean has 5.61% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 69,868 shares. Pettyjohn Wood & White reported 0.54% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Fincl Bank Of Stockton holds 1,638 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 4.54M shares. Cleararc Cap has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Osborne Prtn Management Ltd Llc owns 0.04% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,120 shares. Prelude Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT).

Among 8 analysts covering American Tower (NYSE:AMT), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. American Tower had 18 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by RBC Capital Markets. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight” rating. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of AMT in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Macquarie Research. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $195 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Citigroup. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, March 11. Oppenheimer maintained American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Among 2 analysts covering Domtar (NYSE:UFS), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Domtar had 6 analyst reports since April 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, July 3 the stock rating was downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Underperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Friday, May 3.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) stake by 15,637 shares to 65,253 valued at $4.53M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Aptiv Plc stake by 14,466 shares and now owns 11,265 shares. Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold UFS shares while 79 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 57.92 million shares or 1.77% more from 56.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset Management Inc stated it has 3,267 shares. Geode Cap Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.21M shares or 0.02% of the stock. D E Shaw Company reported 0% stake. Advsrs Asset Management reported 250,528 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has 0.01% invested in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS) for 101,225 shares. Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated invested in 1,000 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) reported 1,087 shares stake. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 99 shares. Assetmark owns 69 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Llc reported 27,600 shares stake. Prudential Public Limited Liability reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated owns 133,285 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 192 shares. Lsv Asset Management reported 2.93 million shares stake. Proshare Advsr Ltd Llc invested 0% in Domtar Corporation (NYSE:UFS).