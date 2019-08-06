Bowling Portfolio Management Has Increased Holding in Oshkosh (OSK) as Stock Value Rose; Paychex (PAYX) Stock Rose While Prospector Partners Has Cut Its Position

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 52.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 24,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 70,789 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.32 million, up from 46,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $75.01. About 782,204 shares traded or 28.15% up from the average. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Oshkosh Corporation Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES OSHKOSH SR UNSECURED RATING TO Ba1; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 09/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP SAYS ON APRIL 3, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK)

Prospector Partners Llc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 9.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 84,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, down from 93,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $3.05 during the last trading session, reaching $80.88. About 2.56 million shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS TRINET’S BA3 CFR, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Total Revenue Up About 7%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Raises Quarterly Dividend to 56c From 50c; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 12%; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 16/04/2018 – Study: Nearly Half of Small Business Owners Feel Repealing Net Neutrality Will Have a Negative Impact; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX 3Q REV. $866.5M, EST. $854.1M; 06/03/2018 Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Small Business Job Growth and Wages Moderate in February; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Limited Co reported 0.01% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 9,951 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). New Amsterdam Partners Ltd Liability accumulated 0.64% or 23,208 shares. South Dakota Council has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Amalgamated Commercial Bank holds 0.03% or 14,331 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag reported 0.04% stake. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Arizona State Retirement Sys owns 50,298 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 0.02% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Zpr Invest Mngmt holds 1.81% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 12,207 shares. Bluecrest Cap stated it has 4,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1.64M are owned by Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp.

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89 million and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) by 7,520 shares to 35,172 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,276 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,789 shares, and cut its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp (NYSE:WLK).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $3.97 million activity. Another trade for 16,000 shares valued at $1.26 million was sold by Jones Wilson R. The insider Sagehorn David M. sold 29,200 shares worth $2.31M.

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powell Inds Inc (NASDAQ:POWL) by 13,183 shares to 123,383 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of Nt Butterfield&Son L by 11,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Safety Ins Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Inv Counsel accumulated 22,454 shares. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Albert D Mason Inc has 1.55% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Nomura Asset Management Ltd accumulated 163,624 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Smith Moore holds 5,224 shares. Roberts Glore & Communications Incorporated Il has invested 0.17% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). California-based Wells Fargo Communications Mn has invested 0.2% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Moreover, Waddell Reed Financial Incorporated has 0.05% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Virtu Limited Liability Corp owns 11,198 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Valley Advisers stated it has 361 shares. Scout Invests holds 0.38% or 232,218 shares. Disciplined Growth Mn owns 0.84% invested in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 595,136 shares. Qci Asset Management accumulated 14,758 shares. Mechanics Financial Bank Department stated it has 24,858 shares. Rampart Investment Management Communication Limited Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 8,152 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.61 million activity. $860,986 worth of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) was sold by DOODY JOSEPH.