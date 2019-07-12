Bowling Portfolio Management Has Decreased Westlake Chemical (WLK) Stake; Tribune Media Company Class A (TRCO) Shorts Lowered By 1.64%

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc decreased Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK) stake by 31.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc sold 8,330 shares as Westlake Chemical Corp (WLK)’s stock declined 21.06%. The Bowling Portfolio Management Llc holds 17,955 shares with $1.22 million value, down from 26,285 last quarter. Westlake Chemical Corp now has $8.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.77% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $68.96. About 458,061 shares traded. Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) has declined 47.98% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WLK News: 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Westlake Auto Rcvbls Trust 2018-2 Nts Prelim Rtgs; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO SAYS VINYLS INVESTMENT CASE ‘GETTING CLOSER’; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE SAYS VINYLS REQUIRES CHLOR-ALKALI, VCM, PVC, ETHYLENE; 09/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP WLK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $124; 17/05/2018 – Westlake Rises for 10 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6.5 Years; 03/05/2018 – WESTLAKE CEO ALBERT CHAO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Westlake Chemical Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLK); 08/05/2018 – Westlake Announces Agreement with Ally’s SmartAuction; 08/05/2018 – Westlake at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 Westlake Launches New Prime Program with 2.99% APRs

Tribune Media Company Class A (NYSE:TRCO) had a decrease of 1.64% in short interest. TRCO's SI was 6.19 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.64% from 6.29M shares previously. With 1.29M avg volume, 5 days are for Tribune Media Company Class A (NYSE:TRCO)'s short sellers to cover TRCO's short positions. The SI to Tribune Media Company Class A's float is 9.57%. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $46.4. About 439,581 shares traded. Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) has risen 22.84% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.41% the S&P500.

date 2019-07-12

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 6,317 shares to 51,750 valued at $4.93M in 2019Q1. It also upped Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) stake by 30,818 shares and now owns 97,975 shares. Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold WLK shares while 78 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 34.05 million shares or 0.91% less from 34.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has 70,400 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited has 406,402 shares. Nomura Inc owns 52,041 shares. Tortoise Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 44 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 0.12% or 71,555 shares. The Illinois-based Gru One Trading LP has invested 0% in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK). Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) for 95 shares. 375 are held by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Pettee Investors Inc accumulated 12,604 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 9 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 425,566 shares stake. Voya Invest Management Ltd Llc, Georgia-based fund reported 10,357 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.08M shares. Raymond James & Assoc reported 0% stake. Advisors Asset Mngmt owns 35,166 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.39 EPS, down 43.27% or $1.06 from last year’s $2.45 per share. WLK’s profit will be $175.77M for 12.40 P/E if the $1.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Westlake Chemical Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.87% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Westlake Chemical had 18 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, July 2, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. As per Wednesday, January 30, the company rating was downgraded by Nomura. Alembic maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Monday, June 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of WLK in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Tuesday, July 2. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. The rating was maintained by Alembic with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 19. Nomura maintained Westlake Chemical Corporation (NYSE:WLK) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Sell” rating.

More notable recent Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Tribune Media Company (TRCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “FCC probing whether Sinclair misled it in Tribune deal push – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Tribune Media Company (NYSE:TRCO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nexstar prices loans for Tribune media acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Covers.com Celebrates Their $25,000 Streak Survivor Contest Winner – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.09 billion. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network. It has a 10.7 P/E ratio. The firm also operates Antenna TV and THIS TV, a digital multicast networks; Tribune Studios, a development and production studio; Screener, an entertainment Website; and WGN 720 AM, a radio station in Chicago.